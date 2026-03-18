Browns could land an ‘underrated’ late-round gem in NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns didn't dwell on David Njoku's free-agency departure. They know they have a budding superstar at tight end in Harold Fannin Jr., and they should be all set in that department to kick off the Todd Monken era.

Nevertheless, Monken is well-known for his multi-tight-end formations. And even though they already signed a blocking tight end in Jack Stoll, they still need a true No. 2 option to replace Njoku.

Considering that, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes the Browns should take a flier on an absolute athletic freak. In his latest column, he chose Monken's team as the best fit for Sam Roush, who he deemed one of the most underrated prospects in this NFL draft class.

"Roush can immediately contribute as a traditional Y-tight end and help set the table as a blocker for the run game and even kept in to help among protection schemes. But the potential is there to be far more," Sobleski wrote. "At 6'6" and nearly 270 pounds, Roush posted an all-time top-10 relative athletic score at this year's NFL combine."

The Browns should consider Sam Roush on Day 3

Barring a trade, the Browns will have the No. 107 overall pick in the fourth round. NFL Mock Draft Database has Roush at No. 109 on the consensus big board, so he should be available there. Cleveland could do a lot worse to get Day 3 going.

Roush still has a long way to go as a pass-catcher. While Stanford's subpar quarterback play was most definitely a factor, he had seven drops on 80 targets. Even so, the fact that he still managed to haul in 49 receptions is promising ahead of his days in the pros.

What he lacks in terms of reliable hands, he makes up for with his relentless physicality. He might be this class's best blocker at the position, and Monken can have him take the field to help open running lanes for running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Pro Football Focus gave Roush a 68.8 pass-blocking grade last season, and he never finished a year with a grade below 64.1, which came during his freshman season. He didn't allow a single sack, hurry, QB hit, or pressure last season in pass protection, and he gave up a grand total of two QB hits and 12 hurries in his four years with the Cardinal.

Roush is by no means a flashy pick, and he may not log a single target in his rookie season if the Browns do draft him. Still, the athletic traits are mesmerizing, and those types of players are always worth a gamble, especially in his projected range.