Browns could play a major role in an AFC East coach’s demise in 2026

Over the past decade, the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets have finished eerily close to one another in the final league-wide NFL standings. Since the 2016 league year, the Jets have gone 49-116 with no winning seasons. The Browns have only been slightly better at 59-101-1 with a pair of playoff berths.

As such, losing to either team often comes with added scrutiny. Rival fan bases often consider the Jets and Browns "can't-lose" matchups, rather than must-win games.

FanSided's Austen Bundy believes that same thing to be true when the Browns and Jets square off on the field. The two struggling franchises will meet for the 10th time in the last 12 NFL seasons in 2026, a remarkable stat when you consider they play in separate AFC divisions.

Given the Jets' tough schedule to open 2026, and their 3-14 campaign a year ago, Bundy views their Week 5 home matchup against Cleveland as one that could decide Glenn's fate in East Rutherford:

"A win is realistic given that Cleveland is in just as much of a chaotic situation with no discernible plan at quarterback," argued Bundy. "Though that's what makes this the deadliest trap of all: A loss would essentially give owner Woody Johnson — a man not known for his patience — all the ammunition he would need to write the pink slip for his head coach."

The Browns could be the team that costs Aaron Glenn his job in 2026

Granted, the Browns can't afford to look down on anybody after winning just eight games combined over the past two seasons. Calling a win over the Jets "realistic" is still a bit of a stretch. If anything, both teams feature plenty of young talent, and they've won the same number of games since 2024.

The Browns also have a tough slate to start the season, with back-to-back road games in Jacksonville and Tampa Bay before consecutive home games against the Panthers and Steelers. Going 2-2 over that stretch is realistic, though, and the Browns could carry some strong momentum into their trip to MetLife Stadium.

The Jets, on the other hand, will open the season on the road against the Titans before three consecutive games against formidable NFC North teams in the Packers, Lions, and Bears. Glenn's seat could be red-hot come Week 5, and a "can't-lose" game against an ascending young team like the Browns with an elite defense likely won't be a welcome sight