Browns could solve O-line problem with bold trade idea

After the Cleveland Browns’ offseason got off to a fast start with many coaching changes, including a new head coach in Todd Monken, the team now has to shift its focus to how it is actually going to improve the roster.

One area of need is on the offensive line, as the team needs to revamp practically the whole line. Several linemen are free agents, including Joel Bitonio (could retire), Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic, and Teven Jenkins.

Cleveland is expected to draft a few new linemen, but the team will also need to find several new players to fill the void via free agency. The problem with the Browns' free agency window is that they are currently looking at being $19 million over the NFL salary cap (around $303 million per NFL team).

That leaves the prospect of trades for Cleveland to be front and center this offseason.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently proposed a hypothetical trade where the Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars would swap picks and a player. The trade would have Cleveland send a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for Walker Little and a seventh-round pick.

Little is due $11 million next season so that alone seems really steep considering the Browns are in the red already with the impending NFL cap. Cleveland is over the salary cap by roughly $19 million.

The possibility of a trade like this is always going to be on the table considering that the Jags are also over the cap by $9 million.

Walker Little trade could change Browns’ O-line outlook

As for Little, he had a solid season in 2025. He was a starter for the Jags, playing 95 percent of the snaps (969). Jacksonville moved him all over the line, which is another reason the Browns could look at this transaction positively. Last season, Cleveland was in plug-and-play mode with the ongoing injury bug battle and playing aging veterans on the line.

Little limited his mistakes as a starter, only being called for seven penalties that included five false starts. It isn't perfect, but it might be a good step in the right direction for a team struggling to find missing pieces to its success.

The Stanford graduate was drafted by Jacksonville back in 2021 early in the second round at pick No. 45. He started three games for the Jags during that 2021 season and gradually increased his playing time.

Little, who grew up in Texas, signed his last contract back in 2024 and could be out of his contract by 2027, so this upcoming season is an important one.

The Browns will certainly be looking to rebuild the line, and while taking a couple of new linemen in the upcoming NFL Draft seems a must. Don't be surprised if Cleveland has a trade or two in store as well.