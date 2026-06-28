Browns could turn another Steelers disappointment into free-agency gold

The Cleveland Browns struck gold with one former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick. They signed Devin Bush in 2024 and turned him from a draft disappointment to one of the NFL's best value-add defensive players.

Now, with Bush taking his talents to the Windy City, the Browns could try to repeat history with another Steelers castaway. Patrick Queen hasn't lived up to the hype after his strong tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, and he might be forced to test free agency again in 2027.

From the outside looking in, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay believes the Steelers might be tempted to move on from Queen due to his inconsistent play and financial implications.

If that's the case, the Browns should get his representation on the phone next offseason.

"Releasing Queen would save Pittsburgh nearly $11 million against the cap," Kay wrote. "If Queen does hit free agency, he still offers plenty of upside as a 26-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler with first-round pedigree. He also brings a wealth of experience, having started 101 games since entering the league in 2020, and could still push closer to his ceiling in a new program."

Patrick Queen could be the Browns' next successful reclamation project

Mike Rutenberg's defense is pretty much set, but there are still some depth concerns at linebacker. Carson Schwesinger will carry the green dot and anchor the middle of the second level, with Quincy Williams by his side.

Beyond them, the Browns' linebacker unit could use an upgrade. Winston Reid is a solid-but-not-spectacular option, Justin Jefferson is a rookie who might play more on special teams out of the gate, and other options like Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Nathaniel Watson don't offer that much upside.

And with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah set to miss another season — and maybe the remainder of his career — it certainly wouldn't hurt to add some competition. Queen has been in the AFC North his entire career, and he used to be a star in Baltimore. He might be worth rolling the dice on as a reclamation project.

Admittedly, Queen's career-high 20.3 percent missed tackle rate in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, is more than enough reason to have doubts, but it's not like the Browns would have to spend top-of-market to get him. They could always part ways with him before the start of the season if they're not impressed.

Stealing a starter from the Steelers' defense would make this potential move all the more appealing for the Browns.