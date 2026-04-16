Browns could turn to a divisional rival to solve a sneaky roster need

While much of the chatter about the Cleveland Browns currently centers on the wide receiver and left tackle positions, this team has more needs to address this offseason. They need depth on defense, could explore adding another quarterback to the mix, and should also look at the tight end market.

Tight end might not be at the top of the Browns' priority list, given that they have a budding star in Harold Fannin Jr. Then again, they still don't have a suitable replacement for David Njoku, and recent veteran addition Jack Stoll is hardly a guarantee to make the 53-man roster.

Considering that, Cleveland might look to turn a former foe into a new friend.

As Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently pointed out, Jonnu Smith might be in for a bounce-back year after a disappointing one-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's athletic, strong — and Browns head coach Todd Monken knows how to make the most of his tight ends.

"If he signs with a club that emphasizes his versatility and movement skills, Smith could get back to putting up big numbers quickly. The 6'3", 248-pounder has the size and athleticism to create alignment mismatches and excels at picking up yardage after the catch," Kay wrote.

A familiar AFC North face could quietly fill a gap in Cleveland’s offense

Smith was a non-factor in Pittsburgh last season. That said, he played in an overly conservative offense and had to share the field with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. He had nearly 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, so he could clearly still produced in the right situation.

The Browns will use Fannin as one of their go-to guys, but they could use another pass-catching threat down the middle of the field. They might look to add a tight end in the NFL Draft, but this class is full of raw prospects who may be a year or two away from being ready.

As such, Smith makes sense as a placeholder on a one-year deal. Spotrac projects his market value at two years and $14.6 million, for an annual average of $7.3 million. That said, the lack of interest in his services suggests he might sign for less than that.

Smith is also a willing and physical in-line blocker, which is a must to succeed in Monken's offense. He can create some much-needed gaps on the second level for running back Quinshon Judkins, while taking some of that burden off Fannin.

This might not be the type of splashy move that makes or breaks a season, but a young team like the Browns could use some veteran additions. If the price makes sense, the Browns should forgive him for his Steelers sins and welcome him with open arms.