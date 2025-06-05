Browns DC predicts and requires career year from Myles Garrett

After a long offseason saga that started with a trade request during Super Bowl week but ended with the then-largest contract for a non-quarterback, Myles Garrett is locked and loaded with Cleveland for the foreseeable future. Garrett was once dug in on being traded from the Browns, but will remain in the brown and orange after signing a massive four-year, $160 million extension.

Garrett's resume since 2020 is remarkable: four All-Pro First-Team selections in five years, a Defensive Player of the Year selection in 2023, and a top-two PFF grade at edge rusher in each of the last four seasons. Even with that unfathomably good track record, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes the best is yet to come from Garrett.

Jim Schwartz predicts and requires career year from Myles Garrett

Before the second OTA practice open to the public on Wednesday, Schwartz answered some questions for the media. He talked about his expectations for Garrett to have his best season and thinks he has to after signing a massive deal.

"“I really think Myles is going to have the best season of his career and has to, right?" " Jim Schwartz

Schwartz continued, “I’ve told him before … what’s that Spider-Man quote? ‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ right? That’s with the big contract, with the notoriety that came along with that, with the process that took to get him to that point.

Schwartz believes the heightened expectations of a massive deal will only push Garrett to be the best version of himself.

“There’s always pressure in this league, but probably a little bit more so. And I think that that brings out the best in players, and I know that’ll be the case with Myles.”

Garrett found himself back in the headlines as OTAs began when he posted from Japan instead of participating in voluntary workouts. Schwartz quickly shot down any concern about Garrett's absence because of his familiarity with the defense and track record of staying in shape regardless of where he is.

“We know Myles works hard no matter where he is, no matter what time of season it is. He’s a veteran player that’s proven himself in this league. We have a lot of guys out here who are trying to reach that level and they’re working hard every day to do that. Every player is a little bit different, but this is a voluntary part of the schedule, and we’re happy with the guys that are here, and they’re all working really hard.”

In every scenario where the Browns surpass expectations in 2025, it starts with their defense being dominant behind Garrett as the centerfold. He has been the model of consistency in his tenure with the Browns, so any performance short of elite would be surprising. If a step forward is somehow possible, it would be more than welcome for this defensive unit.

