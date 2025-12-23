Browns’ defense could go volcanic in Week 17 after surprise Steelers suspension

No fan of the Cleveland Browns should be surprised about the current sorry state of their team’s offense. The O-line has been ravaged by injuries. The quarterback is a Day 3 draft pick with five starts under his belt. The leading receiver is a rookie tight end.

It’s the current state of the defense that’s been far, far more disappointing in recent weeks.

Over their last three games, the Browns are surrendering 163.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL, per Team Rankings. Despite a clear point of emphasis by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz this past week, his unit was still gashed by James Cook, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for 164 yards at 5.7 per carry.

Points allowed are trending in the wrong direction, too. The Browns have given up 28.3 points per game over their last three, which is five points higher than their overall season average.

Aside from edge Myles Garrett and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland’s defense has performed below expectations. That could change in Week 17, however, as the Pittsburgh Steelers just lost arguably their most important piece on offense.

Browns’ defense has no excuses after surprise Steelers suspension

The Steelers put themselves in the driver’s seat to win the AFC North with last week’s wild, 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Now riding a three-game winning streak, Mike Tomlin’s group is likely licking its chops with the 3-12 Browns up next on the schedule.

Pittsburgh will likely make the short trip to Huntington Bank Stadium without its No. 1 wide receiver, though, as D.K. Metcalf was suspended two games by the NFL for his bizarre altercation with a Lions fan during Sunday’s game.

The NFL is suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf two games without pay for physically confronting a Lions fan during Sunday’s win at Detroit, per sources.



Metcalf, who had reported the same fan to security last season, plans to appeal. pic.twitter.com/c3EisNDHjD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2025

There’s a slim chance that Metcalf could play in Sunday’s game against Cleveland on an appeal, but it feels more likely than not that Aaron Rodgers will be without his most targeted wide receiver and best red zone threat. Metcalf only has 59 receptions in 15 games — which trails teammate Kenneth Gainwell, a running back, for Pittsburgh’s team lead — but he’s averaging 14.4 yards per catch and has six touchdowns.

If Metcalf is indeed out, the Steelers could essentially be down to running backs and tight ends in the passing game against the Browns. Calvin Austin III is currently nursing a hamstring injury from the Lions game. It’s a very real possibility that Pittsburgh will be down to the 35-year-old Adam Thielen — who was just claimed off waivers in early December — Roman Wilson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Ben Skowronek at wide receiver.

Schwartz’s defense has been poor as of late, and Garrett was basically rendered invisible by the Bills last week with the NFL's single-season sack record on the table. If there’s a bounce-back performance coming, it’s this week, at home, against a Steelers offense that figures to be severely short on weapons.

Browns fans would probably rather see their team secure the best 2026 draft position possible at this point, but this could be the week that Garrett and company finally break out in a big way and spoil the Steelers' hat-and-T-shirt plans.