Browns’ draft position rooting guide for Christmas weekend chaos

The 2025 season has been another disastrous year for the Cleveland Browns, and it’s almost over.

With two weeks left in the season, Browns fans are looking forward to two things: Myles Garrett breaking the sack record, and securing a high draft pick. With just three wins this late in the season, it’s already clear Cleveland will be picking in the top 10, the question is just how high.

Of course, Browns fans are hoping the team can land the No. 1 pick. While that means wanting Cleveland to lose, it’s a sacrifice that could help the team in the long term. Additionally, the Browns already have 12 losses; what would two more hurt?

Getting the top pick in 2026 will take more than Cleveland losing out, though. The team will need some help to move up, so here’s a Week 17 rooting guide for fans who want the franchise to have the No. 1 overall pick.

Browns have a clear path to the No. 1 pick in the 2026 Draft

Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, Cleveland is slotted at the No. 3 pick. The first step to the Browns moving up the draft board is losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. So while Cleveland pulling for Pittsburgh to win a game will be strange, it’s a necessary evil for Browns fans to get what they want: a No. 1 pick.

The next step is focusing on the two teams ahead of Cleveland: the 2-13 Las Vegas Raiders and the 2-13 New York Giants. The good news for the Browns is that Vegas and New York are playing each other, which means the Browns will move into the top two, as long as they lose. If Cleveland loses both of its last two games, it will secure a top-two pick.

To get to No. 1, the Browns will need both the Giants and Raiders to pick up one more win each. One of them will do that in their meeting in Week 17, then Week 18 will officially set the order for non-playoff teams. New York will play the Dallas Cowboys in the final week, and Vegas will play the Kansas City Chiefs. Considering that K.C. is down to its third quarterback, and was just dominated by the Tennessee Titans, the best bet for the Browns is hoping the Giants defeat the Raiders in Week 17, then Vegas defeats the Chiefs in Week 18.

As long as Cleveland doesn’t pull out a win, that path would secure the No. 1 overall pick in 2026.