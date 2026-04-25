Browns’ Emmanuel McNeil-Warren pick could make one decision unavoidable

As we got closer to the draft, one name started to endure a precipitous fall. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was the unfortunate subject of anonymous pre-draft comments questioning his standing among first-round prospects.

Some of those comments included concerns about his speed and man coverage capabilities. The predicted dip came true, with the Browns bringing an end to the slide at pick No. 58 — a pick they acquired in a trade up with the San Francisco 49ers.

Andrew Berry alluded to the league's shift to "positionless" defense just a week ago, a comment that should have certainly put the possibility of McNeil-Warren being a target on the map. Upon joining the Browns, McNeil-Warren could appear to be a bit of a luxury pick with the presence of standout safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman on the roster.

On one hand, neither of those players has any years left on their contracts beyond 2026. On the other hand, McNeil-Warren could wind up being the Browns' answer to their desperate need at the nickel position, potentailly stealing snaps away from third-year pro Myles Harden.

That shift Berry referenced comes in the form of employing safeties in the slot, a development designed to provide further assistance in the run game. McNeil-Warren fits that bill.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could force the Browns into an obvious decision at nickel

It's clear that the Browns' defense is their strength. There's no doubt about that. One spot where they needed help was in that fifth defensive back role. McNeil-Warren profiles as an eraser-type player who will make impact plays all across the defense. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah named McNeil-Warren as the best available player remaining when Day 2 kicked off, and his blurb will have Browns fans excited.

“Every game I examined was littered with big hits, plays on the ball, and high energy. He’s a very explosive player. He can range off the hash and makes plays on the sideline (see: his diving interception against Central Michigan). He drives on throws in front of him and runs through wideouts attempting to corral the ball between the hashes. He has very fluid, smooth change of direction in space. Against the run, he’s aggressive to the alley and explodes into ball-carriers. He can really unlock his hips on contact. Overall, McNeil-Warren is a bouncy, twitchy athlete with Pro Bowl potential.”

If that doesn't sound like a Cleveland Brown, I'm not sure what does. The mere thought of him roaming the middle of the field alongside Carson Schwesinger, assisting in coverage on tight ends, and lighting up ball carriers has got to get Browns fans excited.

When you think of big-time, difference-making defensive backs with a mean streak, you think Derwin James, Nick Emmanwori, or pre-injury Jamal Adams — that's the kind of guy the Browns just added. At 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, he is just the latest physical specimen to join the defense — a development that is likely to keep the Browns' unit among the league's best in 2026.