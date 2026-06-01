Browns' end an era with blockbuster Myles Garrett trade to Rams

The Cleveland Browns have pulled off one of the most shocking trades in recent NFL history, as they have traded away superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett just one year removed from a huge contract extension and months after he set the NFL record for sacks in a single season.

After nine seasons in Cleveland, Garrett has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a package headlined by pass rusher Jared Verse, at least one first-round pick, and additional compensation. Garrett will get a chance to chase a championship in Los Angeles after winning just one playoff game in Cleveland.

The Browns, meanwhile, are kick-starting the next phase of their rebuild by loading up on NFL Draft capital. While the added compensation is nice, it's hard to see arguably the best defensive player in franchise history leave town before he managed to slip a ring on his finger.

Browns trade Myles Garrett to Rams in stunning blockbuster

Picked No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has lived up to every iota of hype he accrued as a generational prospect. Garrett, who has recorded at least 10 sacks in every season except his rookie campaign, has made seven Pro Bowls and earned five First Team All-Pro nods in the last eight years.

Garrett, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension just a year ago, is just a few months removed from setting a record by recording 23 sacks in a single season. The Rams are going for it in a way that few in NFL history have pursued a championship, and Garrett gives them their best defensive player since Aaron Donald retired.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has two first-round picks in the well-regarded 2027 NFL Draft, which could be used to help them land a new franchise quarterback. Verse, who has recorded 12 sacks in his first two seasons and has twice been named a Pro Bowler, provided Cleveland with a local product (from Dayton) who can be a cheaper alternative to Garrett while still flexing his quality.

There's no sugar coating this. The only reason teams were fearing the Browns in 2026 was Garrett leading the charge on defense, and now that X-factor is gone. Even though it ended poorly, Garrett will be looked back on fondly by Browns fans, especially when his No. 95 joins the ranks of the retired and he enters the hallowed halls of Canton in a few years time.