Browns fans are already in love with the Senior Bowl’s most interesting O-lineman

It’s no secret that new head coach Todd Monken and the Cleveland Browns will be on the hunt for offensive linemen this offseason, both in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cleveland’s starting five up front changed weekly due to injuries almost immediately in 2025, but in terms of Day 1 starters, only offensive tackle Dawand Jones is currently under contract in 2026 and beyond — and he missed all but three games in 2025 due to a knee injury.

The Browns obviously need a franchise left tackle. They’ll also need to find veterans or highly-touted draft picks at both guard spots, and the center position.

Fans should be keeping a close eye on the tackle and guard prospects in this year’s rookie class. For all the draft enthusiasts out there, the Senior Bowl, which concluded this past Saturday, served as the appetizer to what will be a 2026 draft feast over the next two-plus months.

NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo sat down with arguably the most interesting man of the 2026 Senior Bowl, and Browns fans couldn’t help but instantly fall in love with the fun-loving — and hulking — offensive lineman of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Browns fans are loving this quirky draft prospect who'd fill a huge need

Dunker could check a number of boxes for general manager Andrew Berry and company this April.

After famously passing on the offensive line altogether in the 2025 draft — a decision that was sorely felt as the Browns’ aging O-line fell apart during the season — it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team come out of this draft with at least three lineman.

The intriguing part about Dunker’s career at Iowa is that he started as an interior lineman, playing both guard spots in 2022, before settling in at right tackle from 2023-25. With that versatility comes ideal size at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds.

He’s a debatable first-round prospect, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him come off the board sometime on Day 2. That would be an ideal spot for the Browns to throw a dart, and after hearing Dunker speak this week, the Dawg Pound faithful couldn’t help but fall in love with the coffee-chugging, aspiring pediatric physician who shared his affinity for Culver’s (the Wisconsin-based fast-food chain) and water parks.

Awesome visit with Iowa OL Gennings Dunker today on The Insiders live from the @seniorbowl on his mullet, his diet, his love of water parks and so much more. pic.twitter.com/0Dg5HgaFxr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 29, 2026

The personality is definitely there. Time will tell if the play style, film, and measurables match what Monken’s looking for in a potential developmental right tackle/guard.

Dunker did grade out No. 19 out of 549 qualifying tackles in Pro Football Focus’ run-blocking grade, however, so Dunker’s definitely a prospect worth watching for Browns fans as peak draft season gets underway.