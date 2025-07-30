Browns fans can exhale after latest Dawand Jones injury update

Cleveland Browns fans had a scary moment during the team’s practice on Wednesday, when reporters shared the news that starting tackle Dawand Jones was being carted off the field. One day after losing Martin Emerson Jr. to an Achilles injury, fans weren’t ready for more bad news. However, considering Jones’ injury history, fans were expecting the worst.

Fortunately, Jones didn’t sustain a significant injury that will sideline him. Following practice, it was revealed that his exit from the field was heat related. With Wednesday’s temperature in the area reaching 87 degrees, with a heat index of 92, it’s important to note that heat-releated health issues aren’t to be taken lightly. However, Jones’ availability moving forward doesn’t seem to be threatened.

Dawand Jones leaves Browns’ practice for heat-related issue

Jones, who’s entering his third season with the team, showed up to camp in the best shape of his career. At 6-foot-8, the offensive lineman told reporters back in the spring that he was down 20 pounds. Jones took pride in the fact that he was taking better care of his body, and was happy to be noticeably smaller as he prepares for this season.

Now, in better shape, the other challenge for Jones will be staying healthy. Both of his first two seasons have ended early, with him injuring his MCL as a rookie and fracturing his ankle in year two. He alsohad arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason to clean up an issue he played through in 2024. Still he was able to get his weight down and show up to camp healthy.

If that remains the case, he has the chance to be an elite left tackle in this league. Jones now has the experience entering year three, he has the size, and he has the athleticism to excel at the position. He and the Browns just need all the chips to fall into place, as far as health, and he could take his game to another level.

