Tests confirm worst-case scenario for Martin Emerson Jr.

Tuesday's Browns' practice took a dark turn quickly, as fourth-year corner Martin Emerson Jr. was carted off the field during 7-on-7s with a non-contact lower-leg injury. The 24-year-old was said to be emotional as he was being carted off, and the entire practice stopped when the injury happened, so it was figured to be something significant.

Emerson got his MRI done on Wednesday morning, which confirmed a torn Achilles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. An awful outcome for a young corner who had his sights set on a redemption tour during his contract season.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that CB Martin Emerson Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/ue2JWxnacc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2025

Tests confirm torn Achilles for Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on the injury before Wednesday's practice. He admitted the difficulty in seeing one of their players in this position, but he has full confidence that the young corner will be able to get back because of his resilient attitude.

"It's tough to see. Having said that, I know what this kid's is made of. Yesterday was a lot, and he's sore today, and it's going to be tough. But I know what he's made of." Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Heading into the season, the projected cornerback depth was likely to be Emerson and Denzel Ward as the main two corners in all packages, with Greg Newsome taking the slot in nickel and dime packages. Newsome is almost certainly to move back outside with the injury, while the slot reps figure to be handled by Cam Mitchell, free agent Nik Needham, and potentially other depth guys like Myles Harden and Anthony Kendall. They could even look to Ronnie Hickman for this role in three-safety or dime packages.

The timing for Emerson couldn't have been any worse, as both he and Newsome are entering contract years in 2025. Before the season, both figured to command outside cornerback money on the market next year, which might have forced Cleveland to pick one or another. Due to Emerson's health, extending Newsome seems increasingly likely if he has a good season, especially considering he will return to a more consistent outside role this year, like he prefers.

It's a horrible break for the Browns' former draft pick, and it will be interesting to see what his future holds. Instead of cashing in on a nice multi-year deal this offseason after a potential rebound year, Emerson is likely to take a one-year prove-it deal to show he's still the player he was before injury. Hopefully, Cleveland will give Emerson the chance to prove himself in 2026.

