Bengals star says Denzel Ward is easily his toughest matchup

Ja'Marr Chase might be the game's best wideout coming off a career year where he averaged 100.5 yards per game with 17 touchdowns while playing every week. In his four-year career, Chase has been a Pro Bowler every season, with an All-Pro First Team selection last year and an All-Pro Second Team selection as a rookie.

With these constant video-game-like numbers for Chase, many would assume he would have been a complete headache for the Browns in their seven matchups. That hasn't been the case, as he's only gone for 100 yards once in those games and been held under 50 yards four times. On The Sitdown with Malik Wright, Chase called Browns cornerback Denzel Ward easily his toughest matchup, explaining his career numbers against Cleveland.

Ja'Marr Chase says Denzel Ward is easily his toughest matchup

Chase praised Ward's footwork and understanding of the game, which has helped Ward have even more success because of the number of times they have faced each other. Overall, Chase said he likes playing Ward because of the challenge it brings.

"It's easy. I mean, Denzel. It's twice a year. It's one on one majority of the time. He got great feet. He knows leverage, he knows splits. He's just one of the best I like playing." Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase

The numbers back up this statement, as Chase and Ward have faced off in five total games. In those games, Chase is averaging 6.4 catches for 71.8 yards per game, compared to his career-average statline of 6.4 receptions for 87.5 yards per game. Those stats are nothing to scoff at, but they are considered a bit pedestrian for someone of his caliber.

With the two appearing pretty solidified with their current teams, there should be plenty more Chase-Ward matchups in the coming years. Although Chase has been consistently great during his time in the NFL, he's probably at his very best right now and will continue to be a challenge every time they face off. We don't have much longer before we get to see this matchup again, as the Bengals are slated to travel to Cleveland to open the season on September 7th.

