Ja'Marr Chase gives thanks to Myles Garrett for helping him land record deal

With Myles Garrett's record-setting extension getting immediately squashed by Ja'Marr Chase's new extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, there was some magic gone from the extension that kept Garrett with the Cleveland Browns long term.

After all, Garrett went from saying publicly that he never intended to go from Cleveland to Canton and just had the motivation to win championships by any means necessary, to then saying he does want to go from Cleveland to Canton while trying to convince fans that the team can actually win championships in his time with them.

As of now, that seems extremely far-fetched barring some major improvements from the teams' flat offense, running back room, and lack of a starting, winning quarterback. Garrett's extension was great to see get done, but now, it's just feeling a bit lackluster considering the team's done nothing else to improve.

That was made even more sour as Chase actually thanked Garrett for helping him land a record extension with the Browns' rival in the AFC North.

Chase thanks Garrett for helping him land extension

In his press conference with Tee Higgins after landing that extension, Chase made sure to give props to Garrett for essentially setting the market and allowing him to land his 4-year, $161 million deal with Cincinnati.

"Myles set the bar. There was a lot going on at the time numbers-wise. Myles really helped me, because, you know, I'm not a greedy person, and I'm not selfish. I'm not going to overdo nothing," said Chase to the press about Garrett's inadvertent help.

Well, great to know that Garrett helped to secure the Bengals their top weapons long-term, setting Denzel Ward up for some very busy seasons.

Jokes aside, it is nice that Garrett was able to help in some way get a fellow All-Pro player the money he deserved. Both have a genuine shot at the Hall of Fame, while it could be argued that Cincinnati is just a smidge closer to contention than the Browns are at this time. They at least have a skilled quarterback in the pocket. The Browns have Kenny Pickett - for now.

Garrett's time as the highest paid non-QB in the league was shortlived, but if there were to be anyone that beat him out for that record, Chase feels like best case scenario and most fitting. Hopefully, both are able to back the dollar signs up with contributions to wins in the AFC North.

More Browns news and analysis