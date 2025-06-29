Former Browns first-round pick's discontent with role could lead to eventual split

Coming off a strong 2023 season, the Browns' defense thrived for two main reasons: their elite pass rush led by Myles Garrett, and their tremendous secondary of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II, who excelled in the man coverage scheme.

Ward has been solidified as one of the game's best corners who shuts down opposing wideouts on the outside. Emerson stepped into a full-time role on the outside last season after a strong first two years, including 2023 when he led the room in snaps by over 100. Although Newsome is probably best suited to play outside as well, he was the odd man out and forced to split between slot and the outside last year, much to his dismay.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Newsome expressed discontent with how he was used last season to her at Radio Row during Super Bowl week in February.

Greg Newsome wants to play more before signing long-term deal in Cleveland

In particular, Newsome wants to be on the field more. He wasn't thrilled with not being on the field in two corner sets, as he was left off the field entirely when the team was in their base defense instead of having the third cornerback (Emerson) kick Newsome to the slot.

"When I talked to Greg Newsome at the Super Bowl on Radio Row back in January or early February, he talked about the fact that he wants to be used more. He was primarily the nickel back last year. He wants to be on the field more often. " Mary Kay Cabot

The Browns picked up Newsome's fifth-year option for the 2025 season before last year, which will cost $13.337 million. Before he inks a long-term deal here, Newsome expressed to Kay Cabot that he wants some clarity on his role.

" [Newsome] actually point blank said, you know, I need to know some things before I want to sign a long-term contract here." Mary Kay Cabot

Newsome did end up third in snaps last season by around 200, but he only averaged about four fewer snaps per game than Emerson and Ward. He missed four games to injury, which was the biggest reason he didn't end with comparable total snap numbers to his teammates.

Additionally, the four snaps per game difference came mostly because other teams were in heavier sets running the ball more at the end of the games, since the Browns were almost always behind. This increased the number of times the Browns only had two cornerbacks on the field, compared to 2023, when the Browns' opponents had to throw more late to secure wins or comebacks.

It's understandable why Newsome wants to be on the field more and get more snaps on the outside: outside corners get paid much better than slot corners. With him and Emerson both heading into contract years and trending in the wrong direction after a down 2024, it will be interesting to see their roles through the course of the season.

