Browns news: Greg Newsome II gets his fifth-year option picked up
The trade rumors can slow down as Greg Newsome II is signed through 2025
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns haven't made a first-round selection in three years but seem content with the ones they made before. Jedrick Wills, the No. 10 overall selection in 2020, had his fifth-year option picked up ahead of the 2023 campaign and heads into the final season of his rookie contract.
Now Greg Newsome, their first-round pick in 2021, had his option picked up. Speculation regarding a potential trade was shot down by general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns put their money where their mouth was and gave Newsome some security.
That story and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns News
Browns exercise Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option — Myles Simmons, Pro Football Talk
"The No. 26 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Newsome has appeared in 41 games with 39 starts over his first three seasons. In 2023, he ended the year with 14 passes defensed, two interceptions, four tackles for loss, and a half-sack."
Newsome will make roughly $13.3 million in 2025 under this deal — which will be fully guaranteed. When Cleveland decided to pick up the option for Jedrick Wills in 2023, the fan base let its frustration be known. Newsome, however, has seen more positive reactions especially since it keeps their stellar secondary together.
Browns draft grades 2024: How national analysts graded the picks — Irie Harris, Cleveland.com
"The Browns seemed to have made the best out of their six NFL Draft selections. Defensively, they took two defensive linemen in Michael Hall Jr. and Jowon Briggs; one secondary member in Myles Harden; and a linebacker in Nathaniel Watson. Offensively, they drafted lineman Zak Zinter and wide receiver Jamari Thrash, making it the fifth consecutive draft in which they took a wideout."
Cleveland did well in this draft according to most pundits but it might not seem that way with these scores. There are some high grades with David Helman of Fox Sports going with an A, but Nate Davis from USA Today went with a D.
Browns make a curious free agent addition, according to reports — Jared Mueller, Dawgs by Nature
"Just when we think things will be settling down for the Cleveland Browns after drafting six players in the 2024 NFL draft and, reportedly, agreeing to deals with nine undrafted free agents, GM Andrew Berry is up to something again. A day after signing OL Roy Mbaeteka, Berry is going back to the offensive line well by signing center Brian Allen, according to reports."
A former starter for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, Brian Allen has dealt with knee and thumb issues as of late as was demoted in 2023. He could fight for the No. 2 center spot but it won't be easy to unseat second-year pro Luke Wypler.
Former Browns wide receiver is going to battle for a job in AFC South — Ryan Heckman, DPD
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bring Jarvis Landry in for a workout to see what he has left in the tank. The 31-year-old says he's fully healthy and ready to compete for a spot.
NFL mock draft 2025: Browns finally pick in Round 1, land stud LT
With one draft done, we look ahead to the next. Draft season is a year-round event and we have a few names to monitor this year with a three-round 2025 Mock Draft. And the good news is that the Browns finally land a new left tackle.
Early Browns 53-man roster prediction after NFL Draft has one shocking cut
The only negative to a solid draft haul is seeing who might wind up on the chopping block. The Browns have built a deep roster and that's evident with a few tough decisions being made in this way-too-early 53-man roster prediction.