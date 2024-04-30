Former Browns wide receiver is going to battle for a job in AFC South
After a tough year and a half, it'd be great to see him land on his feet.
By Ryan Heckman
The Cleveland Browns' receiving core looks quite a bit different than it did just a few years back when Jarvis Landry was making Pro Bowls, catching passes from Baker Mayfield.
It seems like forever ago, but the days of Landry playing alongside Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland ended just three years ago. Now, Landry is in a completely different spot in his career.
The veteran and former LSU standout sat out the 2023 campaign after enduring an ankle injury at the tail end of the 2022 campaign, which he spent with the New Orleans Saints. Now, Landry looks to make his return to the league, and will return to the AFC.
If healthy, Jarvis Landry could provide the Jaguars with a sneaky-good option in the passing game
Some people might forget, but at one point, Landry made five-straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2019, catching over 80 passes and amassing over 900 receiving yards in each of those campaigns. When he signed in New Orleans, Landry became somewhat of a forgotten man.
But, that Saints team also leaned heavily on Andy Dalton for the large majority of that season, and thus the offense sputtered much of the year.
We don't really know what Landry is capable of at this point in his career, but if he's healthy and still has those top-tier hands of his, maybe the Jaguars are going to find themselves a legitimate weapon.
Jacksonville saw Calvin Ridley leave via free agency when he signed with the Tennessee Titans, but they still have Christian Kirk, along with newly-signed Gabe Davis and the rookie, Brian Thomas Jr., also a product of LSU, like Landry.
Should the Jaguars get a healthy Landry and be able to use him regularly along with their other top three guys, we could see quite the season out of Trevor Lawrence.
Above all else, it would be great to see Landry enjoy some additional success after a tough couple of years following his stint in Cleveland.
Hopefully, Landry is not only able to make a lasting impression on Cleveland's rookies, but earn himself a job going forward.