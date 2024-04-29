Early Browns 53-man roster predictions after NFL Draft has one shocking cut
The Browns have some tough choices to make when trimming down this roster
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 NFL Draft is behind us and the Cleveland Browns had a succesful weekend. They added to positions of need and found several players who could develop into starters down the road.
Most of their picks were met with positive feedback, although their final one was a head-scratcher. Still, they didn't reach and they stayed true to their board which is the best way to build talent. Now, let's take a look at what their 53-man roster could look like once the regular season begins.
Before we dive in, let's see who was added via the draft.
List of Browns Draft Picks
Round 2, Pick 54: Michael Hall, Jr., DT, Ohio State
Round 3, Pick 85: Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan
Round 5, Pick No. 156: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
Round 6, Pick 206: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
Round 7, Pick 227: Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
Round 7, Pick 243: Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati
UDFAs the Browns have added
Cleveland also added a few undrafted free agents. There could always be more names added to the mix but for now, here are the confirmed additions:
Aidan Robinson, RB
Ahmarean Brown, WR, South Carolina
Treyton Welch, TE, Wyoming
Javion Choen, OL, Miami
Jalen Sundell, OL, North Dakota State
Lorenzo Thompson, OL, Rhode Island
Winston Reid, LB
Chris Edmonds, CB
Dyshan Gales, DB, San Diego State
Cleveland did have some good fortune with undrafted free agents in 2023, including Ronnie Hickman who had some great moments as a rookie. It won't be nearly as easy for them to make the roster this season, however, since the depth is so much better.
That's a good problem to have but as we can see when predicting the final roster, it also means there are some tough decisions to be made in the coming months.