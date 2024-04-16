Despite support from Browns GM, Greg Newsome trade rumors won't stop
Despite Andrew Berry disputing the rumors, Greg Newsome remains a hot topic
By Randy Gurzi
During the NFL Combine, reports surfaced that the Cleveland Browns were shopping a top cornerback. With Denzel Ward locked up long-term and Martin Emerson still just halfway through his rookie deal, that led to speculation Greg Newsome II was the rumored player.
General manager Andrew Berry has never confirmed the rumors were true but he did say they don't see Newsome being sent away. He added that they expect him to have a role again this season with their franchise.
"I can't help what players come up in trading rumors," Berry said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "We have that every year, but we're pleased with Greg, anticipate him continuing to play a big role for us."
In addition to Berry's words, another report said the team was willing to pick up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. The Browns have until May 2 to pull the trigger and once they do, he will be making more than $13 million guaranteed in 2025. Despite all of this, the speculation has persisted.
Browns, Greg Newsome trade rumors persist
The latest comes from Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, who identified eight players who could be traded after the NFL Draft. Newsome was named as a potential target for playoff-caliber teams such as the San Francisco 49ers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"If the Browns are willing to move Newsome, he could be an attractive target for playoff-caliber teams post-draft. The San Francisco 49ers could be interested given their win-now window. So could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who traded Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions in the offseason." — Knox, Bleacher Report
It's important to note that Knox isn't just saying the Browns will trade Newsome and be short a cornerback. He discussed a recent mock draft with Cleveland taking Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter in the draft. He even says this isn't a need but if the value is there, they could pull the trigger on the rookie and then get something in exchange for Newsome — from a team that has a stronger need.
Right now, it feels like this would be a long shot but stranger things have happened. And until the option is official, the rumors and speculation will remain.