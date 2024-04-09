Browns might already know their plans on fifth-year for Greg Newsome
Greg Newsome should stick around longer
By Randy Gurzi
Greg Newsome II has been a solid cornerback for the Cleveland Browns ever since he was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Northwestern product is capable of playing on the boundary but excels in the slot, which is a difficult position to master.
Despite his performance, he enters his fourth season in the league with some uncertainty. This could be the final year of his rookie deal unless the Browns pick up the fifth-year option. They have until May 2 to decide on this and if they keep him for the 2025 season, Newsome will make more than $13 million guaranteed.
It’s hard to argue against him being worthy of that contract but there was still a lot of doubt Cleveland would pay it. That had nothing to do with his play but rather the play of those around him.
Cleveland has drafted well in the secondary and has already extended Denzel Ward. Martin Emerson is also going to want a new contract soon as he’s entering year three of his four-year contract. This led to the report that the Browns were open to shopping one of their corners and Newsome seemed to be the player drawing interest.
Browns expected to pick up Greg Newsome’s option
Despite the whispers, nothing materialized and the Browns seem ready to go into the season with the same secondary they featured in 2023. They’re also apparently ready to commit to Newsome in 2025.
Mary Kay Cabot says that the team is expected to pick up the fifth-year option on Newsome’s contract before the deadline. She added that general manager Andrew Berry is slow to give up on his draft picks.
We’ll know for sure if these reports are true before May 2 but as of now, it appears the trio of corners will remain together for two more years — at least.