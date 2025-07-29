With all of the storylines, both good and bad, to watch at Cleveland Browns training camp, you never want to see injuries happen. Unfortunately, they are unavoidable. Each year, the question just becomes, how bad are they going to be and who will be affected?

The latest Browns injury is one that cuts deep into the starting secondary. Veteran cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. went down with an apparent leg injury during 7-on-7 drills and couldn't put any weight on said leg.

It was a somber scene as Emerson had to be carted off.

That might just leave the Browns without a starting cornerback for the foreseeable future.

Martin Emerson Jr.'s injury comes at the worst possible time

The timing of an injury is never "good," so to speak. But, this might be the worst timing imaginable.

Emerson is going into his fourth season as a pro, which means as a former third-round pick, he is entering a contract year. This is supposed to be the all-important, pivotal season which could lead Emerson to getting paid on the open market in 2026.

Now, the free-agent-to-be looks as though he might end up missing serious time.

Of course, we don't know the details yet and can only hope for the absolute best. But, with the practice stopped, players silent and the cart coming out, it's hard not to think about the worst-case scenario.

Last season, Emerson had a down year compared to his first two, so 2025 was (and might still be) an important one for him. Over his first two seasons, Emerson allowed opposing quarterback ratings of 77.6 as a rookie and then an impressive 46.3 in 2023.

That 2023 season also saw him come up with four interceptions while allowing zero touchdowns in 12 starts.

Fellow cornerback Greg Newsome had recently been unhappy with his role in the defense, which came because Emerson was promoted in his place.

Newsome is also in a contract year, too, which might end up making the decision(s) easier on the Browns, depending on what happens with Emerson. It's a sad reality, but it is, in fact, reality.