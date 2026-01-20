Browns fans can’t ignore the signs building around obvious trade candidate

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL season desperately needing a quarterback. Seventeen games later, they're pretty much in the same place.

Some fans and analysts liked what they saw from Shedeur Sanders, but the numbers tell a different story. As for Dillon Gabriel, the team may have already shut down that experiment.

The Browns can't afford to roll into next season with Deshaun Watson as their savior. And while they may not be in a position to get a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft — or at least any of the top guys — that doesn't mean they can't explore other options.

Notably, C.J. Stroud's name has been floated as a possibility after his team was eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.

The Houston Texans' young star has regressed since his incredible rookie season, and there are doubts about his future. With that in mind, let's take a look at the case for and against trading for Stroud this offseason.

C.J. Stroud to Cleveland? The case for (and against) a blockbuster Browns-Texans trade

C.J. Stroud's case is an odd one. He's already shown what he can do, both at the collegiate and professional levels, but it feels like his development stalled. More worryingly, he's actually regressed from his amazing first year in the league. That puts the Texans, or whoever trades for him, in a tough spot, as he hasn't necessarily earned that fifth-year option; yet, he's just 24 years old.

From a potential and age perspective, he might be just what the Browns need. He'd be a fan favorite right away because of his past at Ohio State, and the Browns wouldn't have to pay him big bucks for a couple of years. He also fits the timeline with the Browns' amazing rookie class.

Now, from a value standpoint, the Browns might not want to get anywhere near him. Granted, giving up the Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 24 pick would certainly be worth it, but much more than that should be a no-go for general manager Andrew Berry.

"CJ Stroud?.. I think Andrew Berry should pick up a phone and if it costs you number 24, I might consider it."



🚨@RuiterWrongFAN tells @SportsBoyTony he would trade the Browns 2nd first round pick for the Texans QB👀 pic.twitter.com/QZpjzFqZWY — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 19, 2026

Over the past couple of seasons, Stroud has held the Texans back more times than he's been the reason they've won. Of course, he's played behind some terrible offensive lines and has had to deal with multiple injuries to the wide receivers corps, but the offense looked the same — if not better — when Davis Mills replaced him this season.

Stroud has passed for fewer yards and touchdowns in each of his seasons in the league. He's not that mobile, and he hasn't added anything to his game in the offseason. That's a worrisome trend, especially for team that cannot afford any more swings and misses at the position.

This is a complicated issue. Should the Browns trade for C.J. Stroud? It depends.

If the value makes sense, they shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger. But if the asking price is too high, they should either pivot to someone like Mac Jones, or just roll it back with this QB room, hope for the best, and aim for their guy in the 2027 draft.