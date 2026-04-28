Browns fans have seen this Ravens quarterback move before (and it didn’t end well)

It only took one NFL Draft cycle for the Baltimore Ravens to make a head-scratching decision, one that AFC North fans probably expected from the rival Cleveland Browns.

On Saturday, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted in 12 years, per an ESPN report. He also refused to hire an agent ahead of the draft, adding additional fuel to what is easily the most polarizing prospect in this year’s class.

Browns fans had to collectively breathe a sigh of relief Tuesday when news broke of Pavia heading to Baltimore. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens are signing Pavia, and all the bravado that comes with him, to a three-year contract ahead of their rookie minicamp.

It’s a curious move, one that will undoubtedly triggers unwanted memories for Browns fans. From Johnny Manziel to Baker Mayfield, Cleveland has done the fiery, undersized, unapologetic quarterback thing enough times to reach a clear conclusion: steer clear.

As FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox wrote following the draft, Pavia entered free agency as an all-too-familiar red flag.

“The NFL doesn’t have a lot of room for the Johnny Manziels and the Baker Mayfields. Diego Pavia is trending toward falling right under that umbrella. The brash attitude he has that comes off as cocky rather than confident is the very thing that held him back from being drafted during this past weekend’s NFL Draft. Mayfield has since calmed down from his off-the-field antics, but Manziel’s got him essentially booted from the NFL. Pavia’s reaction to not winning the Heisman Trophy tarnished his NFL Draft reputation.”

This Ravens move checks every box Browns fans learned to fear

This was certainly a choice for first-year head coach Jesse Minter, whose roster currently has a need at No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Pavia’s on-field talents at Vanderbilt last year were undeniable. He amassed 39 total touchdowns and top accolades such as first-team All-American, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

But to Wilcox’s point, he’s been known to march to the beat of his own drum off the field, highlighted by his reaction on social media after finishing runner-up in the Heisman voting to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

“Pavia posted a photo on Instagram with the caption 'F— ALL THE VOTERS' along with a thumbs down emoji on social media,” ESPN writer Jamison Hensley wrote. “He later apologized.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry made it clear that his team was looking to add a young quarterback this offseason. After passing on big names like Malik Willis in free agency, draft weekend always felt like the most natural pivot.

But after passing on Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, and Drew Allar, there was at least an outside chance that the team would consider using its late seventh-round pick on a player with fantastic college production. Head coach Todd Monken, who previously coached Jackson in Baltimore, loves a quarterback who can extend plays, make off-schedule throws, and scramble when things break down.

Cleveland wound up going a different route that has fans excited, using the first pick of the sixth round on Arkansas’ Taylen Green. He’s more of the NFL prototype at over 6-foot-5 with off-the-charts athleticism. He was well worth the gamble at pick No. 182 overall.

The best part about Pavia landing in nearby Baltimore? Browns fans now get to sit back and watch how this whole situation plays out, as the Ravens flirt with becoming the AFC North’s new punchline.