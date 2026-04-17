Browns fans may love what Andrew Berry is finally prioritizing

For years, we have seen what happens when a team without stout trench play advances to the next step of acquiring weapons come hell or high water. Like any rushed project, the final picture is usually the same: wonky and cheap-looking. A tale as old as time, really.

The takeaway from just about every Super Bowl championship team (especially the Philadelphia Eagles, where Andrew Berry cut his teeth) should instead be how they prioritized their offensive and defensive lines. The Browns' defensive line may very well be playoff-caliber as it stands. The offensive line, despite solid, if not underrated, additions, still has further to go.

The latest scoop from Essentially Sports' draft aficionado Tony Pauline quotes an unnamed Cleveland Browns source who has a very clear vision of what Andrew Berry is looking to accomplish in the 2026 NFL Draft:

"I’ve reported multiple times that the (Browns) believe they can slide Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano over to the left tackle spot to fill a hole at that position," Pauline wrote. "As someone told me, '(Andrew Berry) wants o-line early and has been telling people since last season.'

There’s no denying that even with a quarterback dilemma, the Browns first need to improve their offensive line."

Andrew Berry’s draft focus could reshape Browns’ foundation

Berry has the philosophy right, though he got the player wrong with his first selection on the job (Jedrick Wills Jr.). Tristan Wirfs was right there, but, as the saying goes, there's no use crying over spilled milk. Instead of chasing supposed "upside" and an unusual height–weight combo with questionable skills, like Georgia's Monroe Freeling, Andrew Berry appears on the verge of making the sensible pick.

Taking the best player at a position of desperate need, while far a guarantee fans wish it were, is a logical way forward that Cleveland should be excited about. Spencer Fano is near-unanimously considered by scouts as either the first or second tackle available. What's more, trying him out at left tackle (as Berry is reportedly inclined to do) is hardly a death sentence. If it doesn't work out, he can move over to the right side at a later date — no harm, no foul.

This isn't an unheard-of approach either — plenty of offensive linemen have started out their careers at different positions, including one-time Miami Dolphin Laremy Tunsil, the Arizona Cardinals' Paris Johnson Jr., and the aforementioned Wirfs. The great offensive linemen will figure it out and find their spot.

If the Browns have the conviction that Fano can be their next Joe Thomas or Joel Bitonio, they should forge on. As much as it may upset the Carnell Tate fan club in Ohio, they'll quickly forget all about it when their QB actually has time to get the ball out to his weapons, including a likely addition at pick No. 24, where the pickings aren't nearly as slim as they will be at offensive tackle.

There's no point in getting the Rolls-Royce if you don't have a sick pad to park it. With their two first-round picks next week, the Browns can do the unthinkable — get both at the same time.