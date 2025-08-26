Browns fans might owe Andrew Berry a thank-you after Quinshon Judkins revelation

Taking two running backs in the same draft, especially in today's suppressed market, is certainly an unconventional approach. A few teams still felt inclined to do so this year, including the Cleveland Browns. They chose former Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins near the top of the second round before snagging Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee in Round 4.

However, unlike the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland made a much more significant investment in their first of the pair of tailbacks picked. Knowing this, and the fact that they had (have) more glaring areas of need, bringing in Sampson raised eyebrows. Hindsight is always 20/20, though fans may want to thank Browns general manager Andrew Berry for double-dipping at the position following the latest Judkins news.

Browns fans may want to thank GM Andrew Berry for picking Dylan Sampson amid Quinshon Judkins uncertainty

Judkins was arrested in July for misdemeanor domestic battery charges that have since been dismissed. The uncertainty surrounding the situation has understandably led to him being the last and only unsigned player from the 2025 draft class. Yet, despite no longer facing legal action, there's been no indication that will change anytime soon. Not only this, but Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has recently floated the idea that he could try returning to college, making Sampson's arrival vital.

"For Judkins, the issue isn’t whether he has lingering eligibility; it’s whether he can use it after declaring for the draft and being drafted," Florio wrote. Judkins not yet inking his deal with the Browns creates an interesting gray area and potential loophole. There NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) touches on the topic, though the NCAA rulebook has nothing against (or for it). Because of this the renowned insider believes the idea "shouldn’t be viewed as an impossibility."

Fortunately, the Browns have another dynamic rookie they can lean on to replace longtime bell cow Nick Chubb with Judkins' future suddenly in question. Cleveland's already-underwhelming backfield would be even further depleted if not. Sampson has taken advantage of the increased opportunities afforded to him this offseason, impressing in practice to the point of earning first-team reps.

Sampson sat behind the Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Wright for his first two collegiate campaigns but proved ready and capable of handling a large workload. He racked up 1,634 scrimmage yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior at Tennessee en route to winning 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Now, with the NFL investigating Judkins, the Browns might need to rely on him heavily from the jump.