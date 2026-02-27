Browns fans might rethink Jimmy Haslam after seeing this list

During his end-of-season press conference following the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made his feelings clear on the D-word.

If there's one term that gets under Haslam’s skin the most, it’s “dysfunctional.” Since his family purchased the franchise during the 2012 regular season, he’s been one of the more hands-on owners in the NFL, which may actually be the root of the problem.

When you fire six head coaches in 14 years, as Haslam has, with an overall record of 73-139-1 since 2013, the dysfunction labels stick like glue. The Browns have yet to win an AFC North division title and have an 0-16 regular season under Haslam’s watch. They’ve only qualified for the playoffs twice (both during Stefanski’s six-year tenure).

But in today’s NFL, when franchise valuation and spending information has never been more accessible to fans, Haslam actually ranks No. 1 of 32 in a category that should give Browns fans a sense of hope.

Has he always spent his funds wisely? That would be an emphatic no. But according to Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald, no NFL owner has put more resources back into his franchise than Haslam over the past five years.

Top 5 in spending last 5 years ($, Billions):



1. Browns- $1.456

2. 49ers- $1.395

3. Jaguars- $1.381

4. Bills- $1.361

5. Dolphins- $1.339 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) February 25, 2026

Haslam quietly ranks No. 1 in a category that matters

While it’s easy to grab the low-hanging fruit and blast the Browns for spending poorly — like Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed, $230 million contract back in 2022 — the art of NFL spending is learned, not given.

The Browns were among the NFL’s lowest-spending teams in the early years of Haslam's ownership, famously getting accused of tanking by former head coach Hue Jackson.

But no one can argue Cleveland’s spending since, especially from 2022-24. An NFL executive called Haslam’s financial commitments “unbelievable” during that span in an article by Mike Sando of The Athletic in September 2025.

“If you look at total committed cash for (2022-24),” Sando wrote, “you have Cleveland spending $250 million more than anyone.”

It’s painfully obvious that the execution has been poor, but the willingness to spend — and spend big — puts the Browns in a unique class with franchises like the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions in recent years.

As long as Haslam continues to invest heavily on player contracts, there’s reason for Browns fans to believe that water will eventually find its level. The team has some star talent on the roster, and capable leadership in place with general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken at the forefront.

The Watson trade and contract was a massive swing and a miss, and the team has spent years digging its way out of that mess. They’ll finally find some light at the end of the tunnel during the 2027 offseason.

The Browns have more big swings in their future, and if they can connect this time, their path to AFC North contention isn’t as muddy as most think.