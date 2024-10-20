Browns fans must hear Jameis Winston's passionate defense of Deshaun Watson
By Ryan Heckman
As always, we want to try and tread carefully when covering Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. There are countless layers to his career and life off the field, and how both of them have tied together over the years.
The fact of the matter is, Watson has played poorly thus far, this season. There is no denying just how bad he has been on the field. The film doesn't lie. His stats do not lie. It's as clear as day. He's been just plain bad.
And, he has deserved a lot of the criticism he's received this year, based off his play.
That said, the events which took place on Sunday during the Browns' Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals will not have a lack of polarizing takes in response to them. After Watson had started the game off real well, all things considered, he went down with what looked like a serious injury. It was an injury that many believed to be an Achilles, and that will be confirmed in the coming hours and days.
But, when Watson was being carted off the field, Browns fans gave him quite the sobering treatment. He was booed off the field after suffering what looked to be an Achilles tear. And, after the game, one of his teammates had something to say on the matter.
Quite frankly, many of Watson's teammates had something to say, starting with Myles Garrett. But, we later heard from Jamies Winston, who did not hold back on his feelings regarding the matter.
Jameis Winston got real honest about how fans treated Deshaun Watson in Week 7
"I was taught to love no matter the circumstances, especially for people who do right by you," Winston started by saying.
"I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years, and he put his body and life on the line for this city every single day.
"I will never pull on a man when he's down. But I will be the person to lift him up," he noted.
Winston went on to say that, when he arrived in Cleveland, he could tell this was a passionate fan base. However, he wouldn't wish this type of treatment on anybody.
"I do not want the treatment that Deshaun Watson has received from these passionate fans ... I know you love this game ... Deshaun was treated badly, and now he has to overcome another obstacle."
The Browns passer went on to offer his support for Watson.
"So, I'm going to support him. I'm going to lift him up and I'm going to be there for him, because I see the way he fights ... I know who he is as a person and as an NFL quarterback," he said.