Myles Garrett blasts Browns fans for booing the Deshaun Watson injury
By Ryan Heckman
There weren't many reasons for Cleveland Browns fans to cheer over the first six weeks of this season. And, of all people to give fans a reason to cheer, it was quarterback Deshaun Watson for just a little while in the Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Through his first 17 passes of the afternoon, Watson had thrown for 128 yards and held a rating of 98.0. It looked to be his best start of the season, by far, and one that might have offered fans a little bit of hope.
Then, Watson went down with what looked to be an Achilles injury -- a serious one. His day was done, and fans quickly reacted ... by booing him.
Now, let's take all off-field "stuff" off the table, for now. Fans are justifiably sick and tired of Watson's historically-bad start to the season. His performance has been utterly terrible.
But, to boo an injury? That wasn't a good look, and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett let the fans know after the game.
"Whether it's an opponent or one of our own who goes down, we don't boo," Garrett said.
More Browns news:
He went on to go a little deeper and, dare I say, harsh with his words?
"We should be ashamed of ourselves, as Browns and as fans, to boo anyone and their downfall," he affirmed.
"The man's not perfect. He doesn't need to be. None of us are," Garrett also said.
Once again, let's take the off-field shenanigans out of the equation. Trying to see it from Garrett's perspective, what he's saying does make sense.
Myles Garrett showing support for Deshaun Watson is a sign of growth and leadership
Over the years, Garrett is a player who has certainly seen his name in headlines for better or for worse. Of course, we all remember the Mason Rudolph incident and, regardless of whether you thought Garrett's reaction was warranted in that heated moment, it was clearly one of the lesser-bright parts of his career.
Since then, Garrett has taken strides and, at the moment, is the clear leader of this football team. You could argue it's been he or Nick Chubb for a while now, but the locker room will go as Garrett does.
As stated above, taking opinions of these players off the table, Garrett's words regarding his teammate today showed a huge sign of maturity and leadership on his part. This has been a disastrous season for the Browns. There's no way Garrett is enjoying himself while watching his organization fall to 1-6.
But, he showed class as a teammate and human being, with the words he spoke after the game. The man is an example of what it is to be a leader of this franchise, through ups and downs, and Browns fans should be proud to call him one of their own.