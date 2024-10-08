Deshaun Watson's horrific start is officially worst of any Browns QB this century
By Ryan Heckman
Just when the Cleveland Browns faithful thought things couldn't get any worse, the team goes out against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 and does that. Now at 1-4, the sky may as well be falling in Cleveland.
As if the situation at hand isn't already panic-worthy, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed fans' worst nightmares after the atrocious loss by continuing to commit to quarterback Deshaun Watson.
It's a tough pill to swallow as a fan, because Watson has looked flat-out abysmal.
And, while we know Watson has looked bad ... just how bad has he actually been?
CBS Sports' Will Brinson answers the question we're all asking:
"How bad has Watson been? He's averaging -0.30 EPA (expected points added) per dropback through the first five weeks of the season, which is the worst mark for ANY BROWNS QUARTERBACK over the same stretch since 2000. Do you know how many terrible quarterbacks the Browns have had over the last 24 years????"
I could take up your precious time by listing all the quarterbacks this franchise has seen under center in the past 24 years, but I'm sure you'd rather poke your eyes out with a spork. So, I'll save you the punishment. Many fans have already lived through those years -- we don't need to re-live them.
You're reading the above text correctly, though. Watson has been the worst of all Browns quarterbacks in the last 24 years. There aren't really words that do such a factoid justice. The only thing that can be said is, the Browns are in trouble, and not just for this year.
The Browns are in complete disarray because of one, single Deshaun Watson situation
At this point, you have to wonder if Stefanski is being coached to say all of the things he's said in his interviews this season. You can only put so much of the losses on your own shoulders, as the head coach. At some point, the tape has to tell the entire story.
Fans aren't always the smartest people in the room, but they're also smart enough to know a bad quarterback when they see one ... and folks, Watson is a bad quarterback. There's no other way around it. He's no longer Texans Deshaun Watson. He's taken some sort of dysfunctional, sick and twisted, evolutionary route and morphed into Browns Deshaun Watson.
And Browns Deshaun Watson is just, plain no good.
Cleveland seems to be stuck, though, with Watson's cap hits guaranteed for the next two years as well. At this point, their only options are to sit him on the bench in favor of Jameis Winston (which seems to be a league-wide consensus as the "right" thing to do) or continue riding out this nightmare.
Then, come the offseason, what do you do if you're Cleveland? Do you look over at the Denver Broncos' situation with Russell Wilson and essentially say, "hold my beer?"
The Browns wouldn't eat all that money, would they?
Would they?