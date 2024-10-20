Deshaun Watson suffers apparent leg injury during best start of season in Week 7
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suffered what appeared to be a bad leg injury in the second quarter of the Browns Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His ankle appeared to pop suddenly on a drop back, and he immediately went down and grabbed his ankle. He was carted off the field in an emotional scene surrounded by teammates and as he was in tears headed into the locker room.
Watson had thrown for 128 yards and had a rating of 98.0 through his 17 passes on the day, and was slowly but surely piecing together one of his best starts of the season right before going down with the injury. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had been listed as the backup for Watson ahead of this contest, and he came in immediately for Watson and led a drive for a score thanks to a Nick Chubb touchdown.
This is a developing scene, and there is no word yet on Watson's status. But, it is safe to assume he is done for the day.