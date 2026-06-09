Browns fans should feel even more grateful for Jared Verse after latest rumors

The Cleveland Browns' decision to trade away Myles Garrett is the type of move that is assuredly going to sting this fan base to an almost incomparable fury, but with Andrew Berry being able to acquire one of the game's best young pass rushers in Jared Verse, the initial shock of that trade has slowly melded into some positive feelings.

Perhaps the biggest reason for Browns fans to get excited about what Verse can bring to the defense is the fact that a championship-level organization in Los Angeles, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, was going to such extreme lengths to avoid having to throw him in any possible deal.

Not only did Fowler report that it took until the middle of May before the Rams were finally able to wrap their heads around trading Verse, but they kept trying to convince the Browns to take packages with extra NFL Draft capital instead of parting with Verse. The Rams wouldn't give up Verse until they were almost forced to, which is a sign that they value him very highly.

Rams were very hesitant to trade Jared Verse to Browns

Verse's biggest issue as a player right now is converting pressures into sacks, as his 12 quarterback takedowns over his first two seasons are not emblematic of the type of player that is accruing pressures at the rate he has. If he can fix that, Verse can be an All-Pro in Cleveland as soon as he touches down.

Verse has been a Pro Bowler in each of the first two seasons of his career. Unlike many young and dynamic pass rushers, Verse is equally adept at setting the edge as a run defender. The Rams may be aggressive, but they love to retain their top picks, and Verse represents a major change in their philosophy.

Verse will also be the highest-upside playmaker on a young defense that is continuing to develop together. Verse, Mason Graham, and Carson Schwesinger all have consistent Pro Bowl potential if they keep growing under new head coach Todd Monken. Even a half-decent season from Alex Wright should help Verse continue to blossom in his own right.

There is not going to be one player that can immediately provide adequate value for an all-timer like Garrett, but with Verse already established as a dynamic speed rusher off the edge, the arrow is still pointing upward for a very promising Browns defense in 2026.