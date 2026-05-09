Browns fans should get a chuckle out of Steelers' latest Aaron Rodgers drama

The Cleveland Browns have rarely been in a position to look down on the Pittsburgh Steelers from an optics and stability perspective, but the latest developments in the recent Aaron Rodgers saga have Andrew Berry's franchise looking like a gold-star pillar of consistency.

The Steelers are playing yet another odd waiting game with Rodgers, though it seems like he is going to finally come to terms on a contract that will lead to him suiting up in 2026. Rodgers, who will turn 43 in December, still thinks he can chase a championship in Pittsburgh. While all signs point to a return, nothing is concrete due to that trademark Rodgers vagueness.

The Browns have four quarterbacks, three of whom are either rookies or second-year players and one of whom is the worst contract in the NFL, competing for spots on the depth chart, and they may not even have the most unusual quarterback search of the 2026 offseason.

Browns fans can look down at Steelers amid Aaron Rodgers drama

The Steelers' current quarterback room consists of veteran backup Mason Rudolph, 2025 sixth-round dart throw Will Howard, and 2026 third-rounder Drew Allar. Fans can arrange those three names in any random order on the depth chart, and no matter what, that hypothetical order would make sense.

The Browns may look just as messy from the outside, as there is still no clarity on who is winning the Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders barnburner while Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green wait in the wings. The Browns, however, may have a rosier long-term outlook at the position than Pittsburgh.

Cleveland has the excuse of being in Year 1 of the Todd Monken regime and trying to figure out which holdovers from Kevin Stefanski will be along for the long haul. The Steelers are apparently trying to compete for a title. Other than paychecks, why else would Rodgers consider coming back for another ride?

Cleveland's roster around the quarterback is not only solid, but the franchise will be in a prime position to land someone from the vaunted 2027 NFL Draft class. The Steelers appear to be hurtling toward another middle-of-the-pack season, which could make life after Rodgers even more difficult.

The Browns may not be better than Rodgers and the Steelers, but there's a very good chance that all of the work that goes into bringing him in and coddling him leaves Pittsburgh in a rough spot when he leaves, whereas Cleveland may have a plan in place for the future.