Browns fans will love Packers OL literally crying in fear of Myles Garret in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the 2025 NFL season to this point, as they pulled off a 13-10 upset of Jordan Love and a Green Bay Packers team that many expected would bury Kevin Stefanski's team in the dirt. Myles Garrett might be more responsible than any singular player.

Garrett was going up against a Packers offensive line that features some highly-touted names like left tackle Rasheed Walker. Just a few days after Walker infamously declared the Packers could go undefeated this season, Garrett showed Green Bay why that was a foolish prediction.

Garrett beat Walker on an inside rush with such impressive quickness that he essentially teleported right to Love. While Love was able to get the ball away, that Garrett rush did produce one of the more hilarious clips Browns fans and Packers haters will hear all season long.

Walker's voice cracked and went up about five or six octaves when Garrett blew by him, as he bellowed for Love to "run!" in the same tone of voice that someone in a horror movie would yell out after they saw Jason Vorhees. Garrett had Walker in a state of pure terror all game long.

Browns superstar Myles Garrett made Packers OT scream in Week 3 win

Even in a career that will assuredly end with him getting a bust in Canton, Garrett has leveled up to the point where he has been the best defensive player during the 2025 season. Four sacks in three games is excellent, and that doesn't begin to describe his true quality due to how often he is being double-teamed.

Keep in mind the fact that Green Bay has invested a ton of money and high-end draft capital into their offensive line, and that unit performed so well in the first two weeks that the Packers were able to stomp a pair of Super Bowl contenders in Detroit or Washington. None of them, however, had Garrett.

While the Browns' offense is going to be such a big problem that they are unlikely to keep piling up the wins, this team may have had a legitimate breakthrough on the defensive side of the ball. Garrett, Mason Graham, and others could make this one of the best defensive lines in the league.

Walker is not going to be the last tackle that recoils in fear whenever he has to go up against Garrett. Even in what is supposed to be a very lean year for the Browns, that force multiplier up front could be such a lethal weapon in their quest for relevancy.