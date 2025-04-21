Browns forced to Plan B after missing on blockbuster draft trade

It sounds like the Browns are learning a valuable lesson about how many people it takes to tango.

For the past several months, speculation about Cleveland's next QB has dominated the discussion. Deshaun Watson's obviously not going to be The Guy much longer – if ever again – and the Kirk Cousins thing kinda fell apart before it ever really got started. All that would probably be a bigger deal if the Browns didn't have the second overall pick in this year's draft – meaning, presumably, the chance to draft their next franchise guy.

But now that no one seems to think there's more than one Day 1 starting QB in this year's class, the Browns are in a bit of a pickle. If Cleveland really wants their next franchise guy in the first round, it'd take a historically-large deal with the Titans to make it happen. Seeing as the Browns, uh, probably can't pull that off, it leaves fans wondering what the plan at QB is. And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it might be even more underwhelming than you thought.

Adam Schefter throws cold water on idea that Browns will draft franchise QB this year

"The Browns inquired about the possibility trading up from No. 2, and the Giants at No. 3 were even more persistent in their efforts to try to trade up for the top pick with Tennessee. The Titans have resisted those overtures and are expected to hold on to their pick ... [Cleveland] will be returning to the top 50 in style, holding the No. 2 overall pick and the opening pick, No. 33, on Day 2. The closer the draft has gotten, however, the more it has seemed like they will not take over the league lead for drafting the most quarterbacks since returning to the NFL in 1999 ... It feels as if Cleveland will not go quarterback in Round 1 on Thursday, but nobody would be surprised if its next pick -- whenever it comes -- turns out to be a passer."

Welp. Travis Hunter, welcome to Cleveland. (Although it's not like that's a bad thing by any means.) I guess you could argue that the Browns learning not to make a dumb QB decision out of desperation is ultimately a good thing? Maybe Kenny Pickett will figure things out? Sorry, I'm trying my best here.