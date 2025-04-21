Browns land perfect answer to Nick Chubb uncertainty in 3-round mock draft

This is it. We are finally seeing the light at the end of the slop season tunnel, and the Cleveland Browns will finally be forced to back up the confidence they've been projecting about their offseason plans by putting their draft strategy into action.

We still don't have a clear idea of the entire draft picture being presented by the Browns. Outside of Travis Hunter - who is also still a question mark for Cleveland - it really remains to be seen whether the Browns are going for best player available at each pick or when they'll swing on a quarterback.

We do know that we can finally stop making mock drafts soon. This is our second to last one after weeks of compiling different information from insiders and analysts, and this one was created using PFF's mock draft simulator. It's very unforgiving in terms of the grades it gives for certain selections, but seeing as this mock was done quite subjectively, we'll let those grades slide this time.

3-round mock draft has Browns landing perfect Nick Chubb replacement

At 2nd overall, the Browns select Hunter in our final mock draft. The writing's on the wall for this selection, with general manager Andrew Berry having recently sung Hunter's praises and comparing him to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and unicorn Shohei Ohtani. Hunter is entering the draft as a two-way threat, able to be a lock down defender and excellent wide receiver at any point in the game.

Hunter desperately wants to continue to play on both sides, and Berry said in his pre-draft conference that he sees him as a wide receiver first and a defensive back second. Regardless of where he's at, the Heisman Trophy winner is sure to be impactful for Cleveland right away. The team will finally have another star in the making, hopefully, alongside Myles Garrett.

Henderson, a great running back out of The Ohio State University, is the 33rd pick in this mock draft. His blocking, ability to act as a receiver and gain decent yardage, and quickness all make him a very fun fit for the Browns' soon-to-be-revamped offense. If the team is looking to take the load off of Joe Flacco, then Henderson is the best way to go in a return to a ground and pound attack.

If Nick Chubb's cryptic Instagram post recently was an indication that the Browns have informed him that they're moving on from the former star in the making, then Henderson feels like the logical pivot at running back.

Berry alluded to being very intrigued by another player in this draft: Jalen Milroe. The Alabama quarterback is seen as someone who could potentially fall into Day 2 because of how raw he is as a passer.

While his accuracy and vision can see some improvement - especially as it pertains to his ability to see pressure before it comes to him and making targets far too obvious with his eyes - his athleticism, strong arm, and ties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees make him all too obvious as the Browns' developmental pick here.

His high ceiling is too much to ignore at 67th overall.

Another glaring need for the Browns that's gone largely unaddressed is their need for tackle depth. With so many offensive linemen hitting free agency soon, it's clear that they need to invest in the position through the draft. At 94th overall, we have them doing just that by selecting Cameron Williams out of Texas.

Williams is simply large and looming, standing at 6-6 and weighing in at 317 pounds. His size alone is what makes him such a great pass protector and run blocker, but he needs a lot of work with his technical skills in order to develop into a full-time starter. He may remind Browns fans of Dawand Jones in that way.

