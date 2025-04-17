Browns would be fools not to draft Travis Hunter after Andrew Berry's comparison

The Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry are just a few days away from making the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a selection many expect to be used on Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Hunter has continued to insist he can replicate his college performance and play on both sides of the ball in the NFL, even saying he would rather give up football than stop playing two positions. Cleveland seems willing to accommodate those desires, even giving Hunter a very flattering comparison that will only make the buzz around him grow louder.

Berry did say that the Browns see Hunter as a wide receiver first and a cornerback second, noting that what he is trying to do hasn't been done before in the pros. If Hunter is as good as the player Berry compared him to, Cleveland's status within the NFL could change overnight.

Berry compared Hunter to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is both an elite pitcher and one of the game's most dominant hitters. Berry called Hunter a "unicorn" who could give the Browns an utterly unique superstar if he can play on both sides often.

Browns GM Andrew Berry compares Travis Hunter to Shohei Ohtani

Hunter, who was both Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wide receiver, was often talked about in the pre-draft process as a cornerback who could moonlight as a receiver. Many great two-way players of the past, like Champ Bailey at Georgia or Deion Sanders with the Cowboys, did just that.

As a receiver, Hunter could team with Jerry Jeudy and give whoever is under center for Cleveland a very enticing pair of wideouts to throw to. His speed, hands, and electric route-running might be too good to limit to just a handful of snaps on the defensive side of the ball.

As a cornerback, Hunter has elite ball skills, the ability to quickly diagnose plays and react to them, and better tackling than he is given credit for. Hunter would take a Browns secondary that already has Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II back there from good to great when he shows up.

Many were skeptical of Ohtani being able to hit and pitch at the same time. Not only has he proved them wrong, but he has been better than anyone could have imagined. Hunter has the rare athleticism needed to do just that, even if Cleveland believes he might be stronger in on specific area.