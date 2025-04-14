Travis Hunter gets comparison to former Browns receiver from ESPN analyst

Travis Hunter remains one of the more intriguing options for the Cleveland Browns at second overall in the NFL draft. His ability to suit up for either the defense and with Denzel Ward or with the offense and Jerry Jeudy remains the coolest part of him potentially joining the team in less than two weeks. He can help on both ends, too, finishing up as the best at both position in 2024.

But, when focusing on which position the Browns would likely want - or rather, need, - Hunter to play for them, it's obviously at wide receiver. The Browns' offense was absolutely abysmal in 2024, so adding someone like Hunter to the receiving corp would do wonders for their explosiveness and playmaking.

It was only a few years ago, after all, that Cleveland wanted to do just that for former quarterback Baker Mayfield. They had to surround him with more talent, and ended up trading for one walking highlight with major potential to help bring the best out of Mayfield - Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who was traded to the Browns from the New York Giants for several draft picks and a package around Jabrill Peppers, didn't end up panning out long-term in Cleveland. Such is the case for several stars who end up with Cleveland.

But, Beckham's athleticism, ability to win 50-50 balls, and excellent hands all make him the perfect player to compare to Hunter - which is why ESPN's Matt Miller's comparison between the two makes so much sense.

Miller's comparison between Hunter and Beckham is a good thing

Miller released his final big board ahead of the NFL draft, which is only 10 days away. On that big board, he has Hunter as the second-best player available in the draft, only behind Abdul Carter on his list.

"There will be a transition period at either position; he'll have to work on route discipline at wideout. His agility, speed, toughness and sure-handedness are All-Pro quality. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards last season while taking home the Heisman Trophy. Despite not being a quarterback, Hunter could be in play for the first overall pick," Miller wrote.

Beckham finished up his time with Cleveland with just one full season played, and that was in 2019. In that year, he had 74 receptions, 1,035 receiving yards, and four touchdowns on 133 total targets from Mayfield. With the Giants, Beckham was a two-time All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler, and the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

We all remember Beckham's gravity defying catches while with New York, and specifically his one handed touchdown that remains one of the best catches of all time.

Beckham's Cleveland tenure finished with controversy, as Beckham's father started getting involved later in his career with the team and began openly criticizing Mayfield and the Browns for how they were not involving his son in the offense nearly as much as he thought they should.

Hopefully, Hunter doesn't fall by the wayside as Beckham did, but in the Browns' defense, Beckham was becoming a shell of himself during his time with Cleveland and prior to them removing him from the roster.

If Beckham's time with the Giants, though, is Hunter's comparison for the first part of his career, you can clearly see why he's an exciting potential addition to Cleveland's roster.