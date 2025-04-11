Latest update on Abdul Carter might sway Browns’ draft strategy (again)

The Cleveland Browns can be picking just about anyone atop the draft board at No. 2 overall in two weeks. They've been the subject of a ton of speculation amongst analysts who truly don't see a clear answer for them yet at that spot in the NFL draft. They need a quarterback, but they might not be fully convinced that Shedeur Sanders is worth the 2nd overall pick.

They could also use a blue chip wide receiver (and defensive back) in Travis Hunter, who would revitalize the teams' offense no matter what quarterback they take, and would also provide some help defensively next to Denzel Ward.

The other prospect the Browns will likely be able to take at second overall is Abdul Carter, the top pass rusher in the class out of Penn State. There's been some talk of Carter's size and potential to be a bust in the NFL, but most agree that he and Hunter seem like the best bet "plus" starters in the class.

Of course, the Browns have the best pass rusher in the league in Myles Garrett locked down for the long haul, and they have a decent defensive line set to take a leap in 2025. So, adding Carter has seemed redundant at times, although it's hard to argue against adding him to create one of the best D-lines in the league - on paper.

With the most recent update on his injury status ahead of the NFL draft, it seems destined that Carter will once again rise up to become a favorite for the Browns to take on April 24th.

Latest on Carter's foot injury might make him favorite for Cleveland in NFL draft

According to ESPN's senior insider Adam Schefter, Carter's agent reported that Carter's foot injury that kept him out of the combine and several other workouts is healing well enough on its own that it won't require surgery.

That's great news for teams like the Browns or New England Patriots, who might be hoping he falls to them with how quarterback needy Cleveland and the New York Giants have become.

Carter, the 6′4″, 250 pound pass rusher ranked as the top rusher by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, will make an immediate impact on any line he features on in the NFL. While Cleveland might not be desperate for his services, think about how the Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl.

Yes, defense often doesn't win games alone. Especially in this division, Cleveland needs a winning quarterback - or, at the very least, a competent one that limits turnovers. When Jameis Winston was limiting those, for example, the Browns looked like a different team.

But, Carter should still be someone on the Browns' radar considering his star potential. He, or Hunter, would make for great additions. And, as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam emphasized during team owner meetings, "We’re going to be patient, and we’re going to try to accumulate as many really good football players as we can."

