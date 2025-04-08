Why the Browns should avoid Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall in NFL draft

We are a little more than two weeks away from the NFL draft, and every Cleveland Browns fan is asking the same question: "Who are they picking at second overall?"

One of the players in the conversation is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Carter was one of the top prospects to meet with Cleveland in the past few weeks, even though injuries have sidelined him from pro days and private workouts. One could argue though that the Browns should opt to look at another position at number two overall because defensive end is the deepest position on the roster.

Browns should not be looking to take Carter at 2nd overall

After the Browns secured the 2nd overall pick, the thought of drafting Carter was because of the uncertainty of Myles Garrett's future on the team. Fast foward a few months, and it's been close to over a month since he signed the 4-year extension that locks him in till 2030 with a "no trade" clause.

While he and the Browns' defensive line had what some call a "down year", they were still top of the league in a few statistics.

According to ESPN, the Browns were 5th in pass rush win rate, and 1st in run stop win rate. Browns defenders weren't just getting past blockers, they were also pressuring the quarterback. In 2024 they lead the league in QB pressure rate percentage.

Digging deeper, you'd see the amount of points and yards this defense gave up had more to do with the offense being bottom five in the NFL in 3rd down conversion, average drive time, and turnovers.

It's not all just Garrett, either. Cleveland has two young rising stars in Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright. McGuire is coming into his third year and had his role increased with the trade of Za'Darius Smith.

Despite only starting three games this past year, he was tied for first in forced fumbles (3), tied for third in tackles for loss (8), and third in quarterback pressures (29). Again, this production was with a snap count almost half of Garrett's. It's easy to imagine his production will increase with more time on the field.

It's also easy for fans to forget about the other Browns pass rusher, Alex Wright, as he suffered a tricep tear in the third game of the season and was out for the year. He was the most improved player on defense coming into his third season last year.

From Week 14 up to his last healthy game in Week Two, Wright registered 14 pressures, 5 sacks, and one game-clinching safety against the Jaguars. Coming off a surgery to repair his tricep, Wright is fully expected to take a leap in year four.

A SWARMING SAFETY FOR ALEX WRIGHT 🙏#CLEvsJAX on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/XvJhBYz6eW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 15, 2024

Behind them, the Browns also have veterans Ogbo Okoronkwo and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Okoronkwo is coming into his third year with the team, and has 57 pressures and 7.5 sacks in a rotational role the past two seasons. Tryon-Shoyinka is a former first round pick from Tampa Bay the Browns signed to a one year deal. Both provide good depth allowing for a solid rotation, keeping everyone fresh.

Carter might turn out to be a great player, but with the amount of holes Cleveland has, this is a luxury they cannot afford. The team has no starting quarterback, no starting running back, and has a lack of pass-catching weapons outside of Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku.

The defensive end room is the deepest position on the team and the team simply can't afford to not address the offense with their first pick. It will be more than two weeks till we know who the Browns will select at number two, but let's hope they address a need on offense.

