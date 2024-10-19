This embarrassing stat puts Browns struggles on offense into perspective
The Cleveland Browns' 2024 season has not gone according to plan. After recording double-digit wins in 2023 and reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, there were high expectations for the Browns this year and they have not lived up to it.
A big reason why the Browns are 1-5 and floundering through the first six weeks of the season is the lackluster performance from Deshaun Watson and the offense. The team is sitting dead last in total offense and it doesn't appear to be getting better.
To make matters worse, a stat has surfaced that makes the Browns' offensive woes even more embarrassing. Rodney McLeod has two touchdowns for the Browns, which is tied for the team lead. A casual fan might not think that stat seems bad but anyone who closely follows the team knows that McLeod plays defensive back and isn't getting targets on offense.
So, to sum up, the Browns offense is so bad that a defensive player actually is tied for the lead with two touchdowns on the year. Yikes.
Browns offense is so bad that a defensive player is tied for lead in touchdowns
At this point, it's not surprising to see a ridiculous stat like this for Cleveland. Watson has been terrible, the offensive line is demolished by injuries, and it's hard to see this unit getting any better moving forward considering the Browns can't afford to bench Watson given his absurd contract.
For those wondering who McLeod is tied with, that would be Amari Cooper, who was just traded to the Bills. Cooper led the team with 250 receiving yards and, as noted, his two touchdowns were tied for the team lead.
So, to put things into perspective, the Browns' two leaders in touchdowns are a guy who plays defense and a guy no longer on the team. Woof.
The season has been a massive disappointment and normally, a change at quarterback could potentially spark some excitement. That isn't going to be possible for Cleveland though considering how much money Watson is making. This team is stuck until they can officially get Watson's contract off the books.