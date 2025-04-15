Travis Hunter issues warning to Browns amid two-way play debates

The Cleveland Browns are seemingly getting closer to making a decision on who to pick at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, as it seems like Andrew Berry is very enticed by the possibility of adding Colorado two-way star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the roster.

Hunter is unique in that his athleticism is so extraordinary that he could receive first-round hype as both a cornerback and wide receiver. The fact that he can play both positions with such ease makes him a special asset who could dominate in an utterly unique way in the pros.

Some skeptics, however, wonder if Hunter can withstand the physical toll of excelling at two positions in the pros. Irrespective of what the Browns may think on the matter, Hunter may have put this franchise in their place by boldly declaring that he would rather hang up his cleats than be limited to one side of the field.

"It's never playing football again," Hunter said, via CBS Sports. "Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it." Hunter wants to be on the field as much as possible, and he may get his wish.

Travis Hunter tells Browns he wants to play both cornerback and wide receiver

Hunter, a two-time All-American, won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver last year. Hunter was fifth in the country in catches (96) and yards receiving (1,258). His 15 touchdowns were the second-most in college football, trailing only San Jose State's Nick Nash with 16.

As a cornerback, Hunter was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Hunter picked off seven passes in two seasons at Colorado, showing the kind of exceptional ball skills and stickiness in man coverage that has teams considering this unprecedented move.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders believes that Hunter can play both ways in the pros, citing the fact that he did so in college, where there is less time in between snaps. Sanders also praised Hunter's energy and mindset, saying he is "built for this" when asked about his trailblazing path.

If anyone has the qualifications to attempt playing on both sides of the ball, it's Hunter. The Browns need both a No. 2 receiver behind Jerry Jeudy and a No. 2 cornerback next to Denzel Ward, and Hunter has a chance to legitimately check both of those boxes.