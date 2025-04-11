Browns 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: A game-changing star and new starting QB

The Cleveland Browns may be the most consequential team in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Tennessee Titans seemingly locking in on Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, the Browns have the ability to dominate this draft by leaning on their collection of 10 overall picks and four selections in the top 100.

The Browns not only have to figure out what their plan at quarterback is going to be, but they must improve a suspect wide receiver, add another pass rusher next to recently extended star Myles Garrett, and bring in a running back that can help turn the page from the Nick Chubb era.

The Browns could get this franchise turned around in short order if Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski manage to turn this team around in the 2025 NFL Draft. Following this plan of attack could be one way to get Cleveland immediate starters at areas of need.

Cleveland Browns 7-round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 2: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Cleveland will assuredly be deciding between Hunter and Penn State star pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall. Recent rumors suggest that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will win out, as he is one of just a few players who are actually worthy of the "generational" tag.

As a cornerback, Hunter could be a Pro Bowler right away due to his sticky hands, tremendous short-area quickness, and amazing ball skills. As a receiver, Hunter's deep speed and crafty route-running could help establish him as the No. 2 behind Jerry Jeudy if he splits his duties up on both sides of the ball.

Round 2, Pick 33: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Assuming that rising Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will be off the board at No. 33 overall, recent reports suggest that Milroe could be picked higher than most expected. The Browns could be a perfect spot for him, should they take care not to rush him into a starting role as a rookie.

Read more: Browns connected to Jalen Milroe by insider after invite to 2025 NFL draft

Milroe has a ways to go as a passer, but he is a premium athlete who will be a problem for coordinators to gameplan for whenever he gets on the field. His strong arm and surprising deep accuracy should be more than enough to convince Berry and Stefanski that he could be a long-term starter.

Round 3, Pick 67: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Garrett can cause havoc, but the Browns can't lean on him alone to solidify their defensive line. Staying local to pick a player who might slide a bit due to athletic ability concerns, Cleveland could add Sawyer, who thrives using his tremendous raw power and high-end run defense ability.

Round 3, Pick 94: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

The Nick Chubb days are seemingly over, which means the Browns can't leave the Top 100 picks without picking a replacement. Neal has a quick first step, tremendous change of direction skills, and past experience in an offensive scheme not dissimilar from what Cleveland runs. Neal could start as a rookie.

Round 4, Pick 104: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Felton is a burner who will make his money in the NFL as a vertical threat who reels off big plays down the field. When paired with some impressive creation ability as a runner, the Browns could find a use for him in an offense that was way too conservative at times last season.

Round 6, Pick 179: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Iowa continues to churn out NFL tight ends every year, and Lachey could have some real value as a No. 2 option behind David Njoku. Even with his receiving upside being a bit limited, Lachey is a solid run blocker who could become a trusted red zone weapon for a Cleveland team that struggled in that area last year.

Round 6, Pick 192: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

James hits the line with some anger as a runner and has shown to be capable of grinding out yards for a dominant Oregon offense in college. Even though he isn't that fleet of foot or a good blocker, Jones should be able to push Jerome Ford for RB2 duties and contribute on special teams.

Round 6, Pick 200: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Smith may fall a bit due to average athletic ability, but hehas proven to be a solid run-stuffer with the Tide when given some snaps. He's a one-trick pony right now, but that trick might be good enough to earn him a role with the Browns as a reliable rotation lineman.

Round 6, Pick 216: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Injuries will be a concern for Lindenberg, who missed good chunks of two seasons in college. However, few Day 3 linebackers in this class are in his tier when it comes to flying around the field and hitting hard. If nothing else, he should be a masterful special teams addition.

Round 7, Pick 255: Dean Clark, SAF, Fresno State

The late parts of the seventh round is the time for taking swings on quality athletes who could become special teams aces, and Clark fits the bill. As a safety, Clark has flexed his ball skills enough to warrant his status as a draftable player.