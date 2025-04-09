Steelers host draft visit with Browns' potential Nick Chubb replacement

If there's a greater need within the Cleveland Browns' offense this coming season than at quarterback, it's at running back. The thinning room features Jerome Ford as their RB1 as of now, in addition to Pierre Strong Jr., who is the only other running back under contract for the team.

Clearly, they need some help in that department, especially as the team still has no answer on Nick Chubb this offseason and after the team had an abysmal showing with their ground game in 2024. If they're not trying to rely too heavily on a rookie quarterback in 2025, then taking a high-ceiling running back in the draft could help them offset that issue.

Luckily for Cleveland, that task is a lot easier than finding a high-ceiling quarterback this year. Beyond Ashton Jeanty, who is expected to be the first running back off the board, the team can consider taking Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson, TreVeyon Henderson, and Quinshon Judkins in the 2nd or later rounds of the draft to address their holes at the position.

But, it sounds like there's at least one other AFC North team interested in snagging a top running back prospect. The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Hampton ahead of the draft, which should put some fear into the Browns' hearts as it pertains to their draft strategy at running back.

Steelers hosting Omarion Hampton two weeks prior to draft

Hampton is considered the second-best running back in this year's draft class, since Jeanty is just so far and away one of the best players in the draft overall. As a result, it's likely he'll go in the first round, but it's always a toss up whether teams are willing to invest such draft capital into running backs.

Yet, the Steelers seem to be interested enough in Hampton to host him at their facility, signaling they may be interested in using their 21st overall pick on him instead of a quarterback.

Hampton would be best case scenario for the Browns to land as a Chubb replacement. Per NFL.com's scouting site, he's considered an eventual plus starter in the league. He's also earned praise from NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler, who wrote in his massive "The Beast" draft guide of Hampton:

"Overall, Hampton has only average creativity and is a tad tight in his hips and ankles, but he is a bruising runner with an effective blend of patience, power and speed. Given his reliability on passing downs, he is a complete player and should start as an NFL rookie."

It wouldn't be the end of the world if Cleveland missed out on Hampton and instead had to wait to see if someone like Henderson or Judkins slipped to them at the start of the 3rd round. But, it would be quite ironic if the very team that seems to have derailed Chubb's career snagged a perfect replacement for him from the Browns.

More Browns news and analysis