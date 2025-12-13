Browns get Shedeur Sanders the help he needs in latest 2026 mock draft

Cleveland Browns fans have waited decades for their franchise quarterback to arrive. While it's still far too early to say whether Shedeur Sanders is the answer, he's shown some encouraging signs over the last few weeks. Sure, there are still a few glaring flaws in his game, but his electric play has Cleveland excited about its QB for the first time in quite a while.

The Browns will have a crucial decision to make in the offseason. They can choose to start fresh with a new quarterback, or they can pour their resources into building around Sanders, giving him the best chance to succeed.

ESPN analyst Field Yates has them trying their hand with Sanders under center in his recent mock draft, giving the Browns the pass-catching weapon the QB desperately needs.

Browns pair WR Carnell Tate with Shedeur Sanders in latest ESPN mock draft

In his mock draft, Yates has the top two quarterbacks in the class coming off the board before the Browns get the chance to pick. With the options left on the table at pick No. 4, he has Cleveland selecting Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

"The Browns will likely have conversations about the quarterback position, but Shedeur Sanders' growth in three games as the starter has been encouraging. And in this scenario, the two clear-cut best signal-callers in my rankings are off the board," Yates wrote.

The Buckeyes are known for producing top receiver prospects. In recent years, players like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr. have become stars in the NFL. Tate could be next on that list.

As Yates mentions, "He has very good size, runs terrific routes and can make contested catches. He would bring a vertical ability, as he averaged 17.5 yards per catch this season."

The Browns already have a few young pass catchers worth mentioning. Jerry Jeudy, Harold Fannin, and even Isaiah Bond have added some juice to the offense this year. But the team still lacks a clear-cut top receiver. With his large frame and versatile skill set, Tate would fill that role immediately.

With their second first-round pick, Yates has the Browns drafting Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, another attempt to build around their young quarterback.

If Sanders is going to continue to develop into a starting-caliber quarterback, he's going to need a star receiver to grow with. In an ideal scenario, he and Tate would become the engine for the Browns' offense for years to come.