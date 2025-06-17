Browns give insight towards who could be odd man out in QB room but it's not who you think

The Browns' quarterback situation has been the storyline of the offseason workout, going as far as tracking out-of-context stats for each one when practices were open to the public. It all started with the trade for Kenny Pickett early in the offseason, followed by the signing of Joe Flacco just before the draft. Cleveland then doubled down on quarterbacks in the draft, getting Dillon Gabriel in round three and Shedeur Sanders in round five.

Following the draft, many assumed one of the Browns' quarterbacks would be traded soon. To most, it seemed logical that the rookies would be safe, and the loser between Pickett and Flacco would be the odd man out. However, that might not be the case, regardless of who wins the starting job.

Andrew Berry 'absolutely' open to keeping four quarterbacks on 53-man roster

Per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said they are "absolutely, absolutely, absolutely" open to keeping all four healthy quarterbacks on the 53-man roster "if they all play well enough."

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com cited the inexpensive base salaries of the four healthy quarterbacks as a reason it's reasonable to keep all of them. She believes they wouldn't hesitate to make a move in camp if an offer is too good, but they also could remain on the roster until the deadline or for the whole season, and get traded if another team's starter gets injured.

2025 is going to be more of an evaluation year, so the Browns don't need to maximize every roster spot. Using a roster spot for a premium position that can help you in the present and potentially net you something solid in a trade down the line is a great idea for a team without Super Bowl aspirations in the current season. However, Berry certainly wouldn't come out and say they will not keep all four, as that would lower the price teams would be willing to pay since they would know the Browns would be desperate to get rid of one.

As Kay Cabot noted, the Browns won't hesitate to move on from a quarterback if they get an offer to their liking, and the remaining are playing at a satisfactory level. However, there seems to be a legitimate possibility that all four survive training camp and remain on the roster for the better part of the year.

