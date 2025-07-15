Browns have just been gifted the perfect trade target ahead of training camp

Soon, the Cleveland Browns will return for training camp and start their push towards the 2025 season. By the time camp arrives, teams are pretty much finish with their roster building; it’s all about trimming the roster then. However, every year, there are usually a few training camp trades where teams make one last splash move to improve their roster for the season. The Browns will have the opportunity to do that this year.

Just recently, it was reported that San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings wants a new contract. Entering the final year of his deal, if the 49ers don’t extend him, the veteran wideout wants to be traded. It’s terrible timing for San Francisco, who has already handled multiple contract situations this offseason, but Jennings’ demands could be a gift for Cleveland.

Browns should explore trading for Jauan Jennings

As camp approaches, Cleveland has two major questions: who will be the quarterback, and what receivers will they be throwing to outside of Jerry Jeudy? Jeudy is coming off a career year and is ready to he WR1 again, but there are serious concerns about the group behind him. With a room consisting of guys like Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and David Bell, the Browns can certainly use help.

Jennings is an ideal option for several reasons. Coming off a career year with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns, he isn’t an elite receiver, but he’s a consistently productive one. Additionally, he is an elite blocker at the wideout position, and that’s exactly the kind of receivers the Browns need since they are planning to have an offense built around the run.

Most importantly, Jennings isn’t an expensive option. While Cleveland will have to trade for him, and possibly extend him, he hasn’t posted the kind of numbers that will cost the team a ton of assets. That’s means the Browns can acquire him for a reasonable price, and elevate their wide receiver room. The 49ers may not want to part ways with the veteran wideout, but Cleveland should definitely call and try to convince them to.

