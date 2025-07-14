NFL insider shows how Browns are coming to a resolution on starting quarterback

When the entire NFL is in training camp in a couple of weeks, the Cleveland Browns will be one of the few teams in the national spotlight. The reason there will be so much interest in the Browns, who are coming off a three-win season, is because of their crowded quarterback competition. With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and of course, Shedeur Sanders, everyone is curious to see who will emerge as the starter for Week 1.

In a recent piece for Sports Illustrated, reporter Albert Breer detailed how the Browns will likely deploy their quarterbacks in training camp. Emphasizing Cleveland’s tough schedule to start the year, Breer explains the importance of deciding a starter sooner rather than later. With that in mind, the reporter believes the veterans will have a slight lead to start camp, but the rookies will still be able to prove they belong in the competition.

"Flacco will be in the running. Pickett almost certainly will be, too. Gabriel showed an ability to process and great feel for the position, and looked improved in how fast he was playing early on—plus adds some athletic ability. How often his size shows up in 11-on-11 will be key. And Sanders was behind the pack to start, but worked to catch up and will have to continue earning his reps." Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated)

While sports are often referred to as a meritocracy, the Browns won’t be able to have a fair four-man quarterback competition and get the team ready for Week 1. There simply won’t be enough reps to evaluate all four guys evenly, while also building chemistry for an offense to be ready in Week 1.

As far as building an offense, Breer brought up an interesting point. While the Browns’ offense will pretty much be the same regardless of quarterback, there could be a few small differences depending on who’s under center.

"There’s also the matter of what type of offense they’ll play—Pickett and Gabriel, for example, would have more elements keying on their athleticism than Flacco or Sanders would—that needs to be figured out." Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated)

That’s another reason why the quarterback competition needs to be settled quickly. The quicker Cleveland determines a starter, the quicker the team can start preparing for the season. With so many good teams scheduled in the first six weeks, the Browns can’t afford to be still trying to figure things out once camp is over. The offense needs to be rolling by the team Week 1 arrives, and deciding on a quarterback early into camp will help with that.

