Browns have the secret weapon to slow down Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense
The 2024 season has been a long one for the Cleveland Browns. Struggles have been experienced in all three facets of the game, making it difficult for this team to find any sort of consistency, resulting in a disappointing 3-8 record. Cleveland's defense has been especially troubling as what was once ranked as one of the better units last season has experienced a large amount of regression.
The defense of the Browns has been very forgettable this season, allowing the third-most plays of 20 yards or more and the fifth-most of 40+. An allowed QB rating of 100.1 is the eight-highest mark for opposing quarterbacks this season.
These few areas do seem like a major area of concern for their upcoming matchup with the 7-5 Denver Broncos, but there is a little more to it than those statistical areas.
As pointed out by Denver Broncos reporter and insider Benjamin Allbright, quarterback Bo Nix may have a tough time against Cleveland's defense. Nix struggles against man coverage and Cleveland just so happens to run the third-most man coverage in the NFL.
Browns may have the secret sauce to slow down Bo Nix and the Broncos
Now, this should not be taken as a lock that the Browns' pass defense will absolutely lock down Broncos receivers and make Nix ineffective as a passer, but when evaluating the probability for success for Denver's passing game, it seems like finally something is in Cleveland's favor before kickoff.
Trends like these are very crucial to forecasting success or failure in matchups, and it certainly seems like Cleveland is set up for a good outing in Denver. Again, it's not a guarantee, but at least something that points in the direction of the Browns coming out on top.
The Browns have allowed a completion percentage of 62.6% this season, the sixth-lowest success rate for opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, their touchdowns allowed through the air and yards per game are pretty much in the middle of the road, sitting at 14th and 15th, respectively.
Unfortunately, the Browns have intercepted just two passes on the year, the second-lowest mark in the NFL this season. It is not going to be easy for Cleveland in this game by any means, but they will have their chance to keep their offense in the game, and if the Jameis Winston-led squad can do their part, maybe, just maybe, the Browns upset the Broncos in Denver.