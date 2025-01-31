Browns hit a home run during 2024 offseason according to CBS Sports report

While the Cleveland Browns may have struck out once again in their pursuit of a starting quarterback in 2024, they managed to flex a few other areas of play that are set to flourish in 2025 and beyond. Players like Devin Bush, Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, and Jerome Ford, to name a handful, managed to piece together great years despite the team finishing 3-14 on the year.

One of the players that really stepped up despite their losing ways was Jerry Jeudy, who was new to the team in 2024 and meant to be an addition to the arsenal available to Deshaun Watson to begin the year. It turned out that he was an invaluable part of Jameis Winston's play once he took over as the team's starting quarterback.

Jeudy's ascension in value and importance with the Browns was great to see, and CBS Sports seems to agree with that given that he was listed as one of the contract extensions in the league during the 2024 offseason.

Jeudy named as one of the best contract extensions in 2024

When Jeudy was acquired by the team back in 2024 from the Denver Broncos for several late round draft picks, it was anticipated that he'd be developed back to what the Broncos thought they'd be getting out of Jeudy when taking him 15th overall in the 2020 draft. Up until 2024, he hadn't hit his stride, so he was slotted to be the WR2 behind Amari Cooper for Cleveland.

But, after the team traded Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and started Winston, Jeudy thrived. He finished with 1,229 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 90 receptions. He also had one of the most memorable performances from 2024, which was his revenge game performance against Denver.

His resurgence shows that the Browns were very smart to extend Jeudy once they traded for him, according to Joel Corry from CBS Sports.

"Jeudy would have been a prime candidate to be designated as a franchise player if he had played the 2024 season under his $12.987 million fifth-year option rather than signing the new deal. The non-exclusive wide receiver franchise tag projects to 8.581% of the 2025 salary cap. The number should be $23.599 million with a $275 million 2025 salary cap," said Corry in his piece.

Now that Jeudy is signed through 2026, the Browns can be confident in his ability to help whoever their starting quarterback is for years, and not just 2025. And, they'll have a proven first option on offense in the air with him signed for multiple years as opposed to him becoming a free agent this offseason. The team is far too cap-strapped to have been able to re-sign him had they not been proactive with securing him.

